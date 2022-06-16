Sinclair to host special African American gallery

Sinclair Community College’s Art Department will be reopening the Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery featuring the African American Visual Artists Guild’s “The Artists Life” project.
The exhibition runs through Friday, June 24. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gallery is on the fourth floor of Sinclair Building 13, located at the intersection of West Fifth Street and South Perry Street in downtown Dayton. Both street and garage parking are available.
After shuttering their physical doors in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinclair’s galleries are again exhibiting physical artwork.
The first exhibit is a local arts organization, The African American Visual Artists Guild. AAVAG’s current traveling Exposition through Art Program, The Artist’s Life, called for artists to create and share something of themselves, their development and/or journey as an artist, an important or meaningful event or person, portraits of themselves, or samples of other artistic skills they possess. The exhibition includes AAVAG members and their invited guests.
Artists include Andrea Cummings, Daniel Tristan Cupp, Yvette Dalton, Dwayne Daniel, Bing Davis, Horace Dozier Sr., LaChrisa Gales, Janyce Glasper, Erin Smith Glenn, Al Harden, Kevin Harris, Morris Howard, Constance Storme Johnson, Lois Fortson Kirk, Clarice Moore, Simeon Oyeyemi, David Redmon, Craig Screven, and Debra Richardson Wood.
AAVAG is a nonprofit organization made up of both amateur and professional artists. In 1992, the organization was founded by professional artists Curtis Barnes Sr. and Willis “Bing” Davis to support the efforts and development of its member-artists who create in various media focusing on African American themes.
AAVAG (aavag.org) also endeavors to support youth art programs and is committed to cultivating a deeper appreciation for its art in the region.
About the Author