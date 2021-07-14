Sir Burick, DDN Community Solutions scholarship winners named

Two area students have been announced as the winners of college scholarships affiliated with the Dayton Daily News.
Sophie Young of Sidney has been selected the Si Burick Scholarship Award winner for 2021 and the Dayton Daily News Community Solutions scholarship winner is Bethany Weldy of Covington, the Dayton Foundation recently announced.
The Si Burick Scholarship Award is named after longtime Dayton Daily News Sports Editor Si Burick and goes to a student with plans to study journalism. The Dayton Daily News Community Solutions scholarship is funded by a donation from Dayton Daily News editorial cartoonist Mike Peters and goes to a student demonstrates they have worked to solve a community problem.
Young, a graduate of Graham High School in Shelby County, said she is planning to study journalism at Kent State University with her Si Burick Scholarship Award.
“I have combined my involvement with my interests by starting a school newspaper with Family, Community, and Career Leaders of America; writing legislation for Ohio Youth Government; and becoming an editor of the yearbook class,” she wrote in her scholarship application.
Young described herself as “a people person” and was “very excited” to receive the scholarship and the internship in 2022.
“I want to tell other people’s stories,” she said. “I’m interested in feature writing and writing magazine articles. I like to do art and be creative.”
Young said she’s interested in becoming a multi-media journalist and hopes to graduate in three years because she has earned 36 college credit hours while in high school. She said participating on her high school yearbook and serving as an editor the past few years heightened her interest in journalism.
Weldy, the winner of the Dayton Daily News Community Solutions scholarship award, is a graduate of Covington High School in Miami County as well as the Miami Valley Career Tech Center, where she completed pre-nursing classes.
She has already received an associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College and has plans to attend Wright State and then Case Western Reserve University to become a certified nurse anesthetist. Weldy said completing her undergraduate degree at Wright State will help her save money for graduate school and hopefully graduate debt-free.
“Currently, I am working two jobs at two different nursing facilities battling COVID-19 each and every day,” she wrote in her application essay. “My experience of being a healthcare worker in the pandemic has solidified my future career in the nursing profession.”
Weldy said she enjoys volunteering in the community and in greater Dayton.
“I really have a passion to help other people,” she said. “CTC helped to solidify that passion.”
Weldy also earned a number of college credit hours over the past few years.
Dayton Daily News staff judges included Wilbert Curtis, Ashley Bethard, Jim Bebbington and Kyle Nagel.