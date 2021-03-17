Skeletal remains found at John Bryan State Park ID’d as man missing since September

Burky was reported missing by his mother after he left house and didn’t return, said Miami Twp. police Sgt. Jay Phares. He was known to frequent both John Bryan State Park and Travertine Fen Nature Preserve.

Phares added that there were no signs of foul play connected to Burky’s disappearance.

Burky’s remains were found just after noon north of the Orton parking lot of the state park in Greene County. His cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation into his death is ongoing, the ODNR stated in a release.