Skeletal remains found at John Bryan State Park ID’d as man missing since September

The skeletal remains found Saturday at John Bryan State Park were identified.
The remains are those of Mark Burky, 39, of Dayton by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Burky had been missing since September 2020, according to a missing person poster from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
“Mark was last seen on September 4, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio,” the poster read. “He is in need of medication. His possible destination could be John Bryan State Park or Travertine Fen Nature preserve.”
Burky was reported missing by his mother after he left house and didn’t return, said Miami Twp. police Sgt. Jay Phares. He was known to frequent both John Bryan State Park and Travertine Fen Nature Preserve.
Phares added that there were no signs of foul play connected to Burky’s disappearance.
Burky’s remains were found just after noon north of the Orton parking lot of the state park in Greene County. His cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation into his death is ongoing, the ODNR stated in a release.