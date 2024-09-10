Skeleton Dust Records opens in new Dayton spot: ‘I just feel like home here’

“It feels good to be a part of an area of town that’s growing and developing — especially on a grassroots level,” Tandy said. “I just feel like home here.”

Skeleton Dust Records is known for offering a wide variety of music at affordable prices. From noise and experimental music to classic rock, all generations can find something special in the store.

With the move to the Huffman District, the record store is a little bit bigger. Customers can expect an expanded selection of music, books, VHS tapes, stereo equipment, a dedicated stage area for live performers and a permanent DJ set up at the counter.

Tandy said the shop will have shows once every two months or so and a DJ will be in the shop monthly.

If this is your first time visiting the record store, Tandy says to check out the new arrivals record bin. This bin is updated weekly and contains the “freshest stuff on the floor.”

Besides records, customers can buy CDs and tapes. An average new record costs around $30. Skeleton Dust Records has bins of records starting at $3 and some for only $1.

More details

Skeleton Dust Records, located at 2101 E. Fifth St., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. There is free street parking on the side of the building and throughout the neighborhood.

The record shop is collaborating with Pink Moon Goods from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to celebrate its reopening and the curated retail shop’s second anniversary. There will be guest vendors, DJs and free hotdogs and potato salad.

Skeleton Dust Records plans to collaborate with Pink Moon Goods on events like artist receptions and mini markets in the future.

For more information and updates, visit skeletondustrecords.com or the record store’s Facebook (@SkeletonDustRecords) or Instagram (@skeleton_dust_records) pages.