Small plane crash near Brookville injures pilot

PERRY TWP. — A small plane crashed into a field off of the 900 block of N. Preble County Line Road shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The New Lebanon Fire Department transported one patient in stable condition from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital.
Lt. Joe Hetzel of the New Lebanon Fire Department said it was a small plane involved in the crash that sustained heavy damage. The plane was a single seat ultralight airplane.
New Lebanon Fire Department crews left the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate this crash.
