Small-truck market is picking up

There are several stand-out color options too as well as several bold rims to compliment the loaded personality of this small truck. Is it too cutesy? That’s a judgment call.

As the exterior oozes with personality some of that same personality makes its way into the driving performance. It looks fun and it is fun — surprisingly so. That’s all thanks to a peppy turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. There is a less-powerful, duller 4-cylinder engine option, but that loses much of the personality. This turbocharged version cranks out 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. A straight eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, but my tester had eight-speed dual clutch transmission which eliminated turbo lag and added to the enthusiastic performance of the Santa Cruz. My tester also came with all-wheel drive (AWD). Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard.

For being so small, the interior of the Santa Cruz is comparable to that of the larger Toyota Tacoma. Two adults fit comfortably in the back seat with just enough legroom and headroom. It’s not cavernous like today’s big pickup trucks, but it’s more reminiscent of how small trucks used to be. And honestly, it’s fine.

The interior materials are up to snuff with quality touch points. Hyundai’s infotainment system continues to be one of the best systems out there. It features a responsive, intuitive 10.25-inch touchscreen. Overall, the quality of the cabin in the Santa Cruz is modern and surprisingly big.

While the four-foot truck bed is small (smaller than every other truck out there), it still has some usefulness with a locking tonneau cover, tie-down points, in-bed lighting and a storage hold area.

My tester was the Limited trim with AWD. It has an MSRP of $41,810 including a destination fee.

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz (with AWD) has an EPA rating of 19 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mixed suburban driving (and not really putting any payload in the bed), I averaged nearly 22 mpg.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz helped open the door for an emerging segment in the industry. With this small pickup they’re proving there is a market for consumers who wants pickup trucks, but don’t need full-size behemoths.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited AWD

Price/As tested price................................................ $41,810/$41,810

Mileage.......................................... 19 mpg/city; 27 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 281 hp/311 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Montgomery, AL