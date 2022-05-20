Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Dayton

A sobriety checkpoint will take place in Dayton tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight
The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate the checkpoint in the area of Troy Street and Stanley Avenue and then near South Smithville Road and Linden Avenue.
Task force officers and Dayton police will be checking for impaired drivers.
From Jan. 1 2018 to March 7, there have been 2,633 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County including 533 in Dayton. So far this year, there have been at least 199 OVI-related crashes in the county, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
