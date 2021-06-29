dayton-daily-news logo
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Thursday in Harrison Twp.

NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Kristen Spicker

The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting two OVI checkpoints with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Harrison Twp. Thursday.

Additional information about the location of the checkpoint will be released later this week.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the sheriff’s office encourages everyone to help keep roads safe by not driving while impaired. Instead, motorists should plan ahead if they plan to drink alcohol and arrange a designated driver or take a taxi or rideshare service.

