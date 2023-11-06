No weapon found after social media post about gun prompts shelter in place at Ponitz school

No weapons were found after a social media post about a student with a firearm prompted a shelter in place at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center Monday morning.

Dayton Public Schools interim Superintendent David Lawrence said the school started the shelter in place at 8:47 a.m.

“Dayton police were contacted immediately and the student was identified,” he said. “After a thorough search, no weapon was found on the student or in his locker. As an added precaution, police and K9s searched the school but did not locate any weapons. The shelter in place was lifted after police confirmed the building was safe and the school day resumed as normal.”

The student was taken into custody and police are handling the investigation. Dayton police said no one has been arrested.

Explore 2023 November Election Voter Guide

“The safety of all students and staff is our utmost priority,” Lawrence added. “...All disciplinary matters through Dayton Public Schools will be handled in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

The district also plans to host a safety and security meeting with high school parents to address any questions about security measures at DPS.

Jose Grimaldo was at Ponitz late Monday morning picking his children up.

“Somebody told me that someone came in with a gun or something so I came to make them safe and take them home,” he said.

Grimaldo added his kids were fine and he was bringing them home as a precaution, but heard initially it was an alarming and chaotic incident.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.