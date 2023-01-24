Solar project would be Dayton’s largest ever: Electricity could power 13k homes

The project needs approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals because it requires a new substation. Utility substations are a conditional use in the zoning area where the property is located.

The Gem City Solar Project will connect to the local electrical grid through a transmission line on the property, Edwards said. An electrical transformer substation is needed for the electricity to flow safely into the grid.

TED Renewables, which is based in Kansas, works with communities that want to provide residents and businesses with clean, affordable and reliable electricity, Edwards said.

The company has a portfolio of more than 1,500 megawatts of renewable projects around the country, including 170 megawatts in Ohio, he said.

“The Gem City Solar project is one of our most advanced solar development projects and we are very excited to partner with the city of Dayton and the community to achieve their sustainability goals,” he said.

Dayton has many rooftop solar arrays but few solar farms, said Meg Maloney, a sustainability specialist with the city.

The largest solar project in Dayton is on the lawn of Daniel J. Curran Place at 1700 S. Patterson Blvd., city officials said.

The University of Dayton installed more than 4,000 solar panels in 2018 that were expected to produce about 2% of the school campus’ power.

TED Renewables also plans to replant the land beneath the panels in West Dayton with a mix of native seeds to prevent runoff, officials said.