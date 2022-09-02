Some Beavercreek road projects move forward despite cost increases

The project will expand Shakertown Road to three lanes and will install curb, gutter, and storm sewer on Shakertown between North Fairfield Road and Carthage Drive. Additionally, the project includes an eight-foot side path along the north side of the roadway, and a five-foot sidewalk along the south side.

For Grange Hall, the city received two grants, a $2.24 million grant from Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and an $868,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission, with a cash match of $385,000.

That project will also add a center turn lane between Summerfield Drive and Kemp Road, with a shared-use path and a sidewalk on the west and east sides, respectively, and will address drainage issues. Most of the pavement will be fully replaced between Summerfield and Kemp, and Kemp Road will also be resurfaced in both directions near the Grange Hall Road intersection.

Beavercreek could lose those grants if the projects are not completed within the expected timeline, city manager Pete Landrum previously told the Dayton Daily News, and the city will be responsible for any overages, which are expected due to inflation. Bids open for Grange Hall Road in November.

Other projects this year include replacing all traffic signals and poles at two intersections along Dayton-Xenia Road and along North Fairfield Road. That project will cost $323,680, up from $250,000.

The creation of McGrath Way has already been postponed to 2023 due to a delay in materials, and if bids for the intersections do not fall within the city’s budgetary estimates, that project may also have to be delayed. Originally budgeted at $875,000, the project was awarded at $1.2 million, and the water main was awarded at $329,000.