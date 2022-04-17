Some ramps at I-75 interchange with U.S. 35 to close this week

Highway construction work later this week will result in ramp closures at the I-75 interchange with U.S. 35, so crews can make pavement repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
On Wednesday night, traffic on U.S. 35 westbound will see both ramps to I-75 closed (northbound and southbound), from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. In that same time period, the entrance ramp from Ludlow Street to U.S. 35 westbound will be closed.
Then on Thursday night, the I-75 northbound and southbound exit ramps to U.S. 35 eastbound will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
For both of those ramp closures, drivers can take U.S. 35 westbound to James H. McGee Blvd., where they can exit and get back on U.S. 35 eastbound to get to their destination.
The work is part of an ongoing project to repair multiple bridges along U.S. 35 in Dayton, from James H. McGee Boulevard to just east of Linden Avenue.
The project also includes repaving work that will result in some individual lane closures on U.S 35 between Main Street and James H. McGee off and on until mid-June, during the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. hours.
