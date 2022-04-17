Some ramps at I-75 interchange with U.S. 35 to close this week

On Wednesday night, traffic on U.S. 35 westbound will see both ramps to I-75 closed (northbound and southbound), from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. In that same time period, the entrance ramp from Ludlow Street to U.S. 35 westbound will be closed.

Then on Thursday night, the I-75 northbound and southbound exit ramps to U.S. 35 eastbound will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.