Special events planned in November at Air Force museum

To commemorate Veterans Day the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host programs for the whole family to enjoy from Nov. 11 - 15.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11 visitors will have a special opportunity to interact with nearly 50 veterans during the “Plane Talks” program from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Visitors can hear stories from crew chiefs; engineers; navigators; and pilots, along with an Aircraft Maintenance Quality Control Officer; Missile Combat Crew Commander/Instructor; Missile Crew Member; Missile Maintenance Crew Member; Navigator/Electronic Countermeasures Officer and Personal Equipment Specialist to name a few. These veterans will be stationed at aircraft throughout the museum.
In addition, there will be a military-themed display made of LEGO® bricks set-up in the WWII Gallery near the B-17 Memphis BelleTM. This display, which features replicas of war memorials including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and replica aircraft such as an F-15 and the B-17 Memphis Belle, will be on exhibit from Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincy LEGO Users Group (LUG) who built the display from more than one million bricks and parts. The LEGO model of the Memphis Belle alone has over 3,000 pieces and a full 10 man crew, which required four months of planning and locating parts, and another month to assemble.
Visitors can also see the first few sections of a new exhibit titled “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow,” which is currently being installed in several galleries throughout the museum and will be completed in early 2021. This exhibit highlights women’s achievements in civilian and military careers with an emphasis on the U.S. Air Force and its predecessors and covers historical issues and changes in laws and attitudes.
These programs are free and open to the public. Additional information on these and other upcoming events is available at: https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.
