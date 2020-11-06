Special events planned in November at Air Force museum

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 visitors will have a special opportunity to interact with nearly 50 veterans during the “Plane Talks” program from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Visitors can hear stories from crew chiefs; engineers; navigators; and pilots, along with an Aircraft Maintenance Quality Control Officer; Missile Combat Crew Commander/Instructor; Missile Crew Member; Missile Maintenance Crew Member; Navigator/Electronic Countermeasures Officer and Personal Equipment Specialist to name a few. These veterans will be stationed at aircraft throughout the museum.

In addition, there will be a military-themed display made of LEGO® bricks set-up in the WWII Gallery near the B-17 Memphis BelleTM. This display, which features replicas of war memorials including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and replica aircraft such as an F-15 and the B-17 Memphis Belle, will be on exhibit from Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincy LEGO Users Group (LUG) who built the display from more than one million bricks and parts. The LEGO model of the Memphis Belle alone has over 3,000 pieces and a full 10 man crew, which required four months of planning and locating parts, and another month to assemble.