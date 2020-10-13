Special Victims’ Counsel staff offers legal assistance, advocacy

The office’s goals are to empower victims, through education and advice, to make important decisions about their assault; ensure client safety through advocacy to command teams and civilian law enforcement; protect clients' rights to privacy and to be treated with dignity and respect; and make their voices heard.

While they can assist clients through the legal aftermath of an assault, initial reports should be made to the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) office. If a victim desires and is eligible for SVC services, the SAPR office will submit a referral on their behalf.

All communications between office and clients are confidential and protected by attorney-client privilege.

If you would like more information on resources available to victims of sexual assault, call any of the following number:

Local resources:

Wright-Patterson AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Helpline: 937-257-7272 or 937-689-2154 (24/7)

Wright-Patterson AFB, Office of the Special Victims' Counsel: 937-522-3333

Nationwide:

Department of Defense Safe Helpline: 877-995-5247

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4613)