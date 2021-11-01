dayton-daily-news logo
Spectrum hiring 150 customer service representatives in Kettering

Spectrum is hiring 150 people for its Kettering location.
Caption
Spectrum is hiring 150 people for its Kettering location.

By Eric Schwartzberg
1 hour ago

Spectrum announced today it is hiring 150 customer service billing representatives at its Kettering location.

Customer service representatives are responsible for resolving customer-billing issues. The position offers a starting wage of $18 to $18.75 an hour, with a $20 an hour base pay rate beginning in March 2022. The company also offers a six-week paid training program, free and discounted Spectrum services and an extensive benefits package.

Applicants may complete an application and job assessment here.

Explorehttps://www.daytondailynews.com/business/cincinnati-golf-retailer-expanding-footprint-into-dayton-area/3NOR35QW35E73PRXGPAJ56HEIA/

Spectrum is also making significant building updates to the Kettering office in 2022, the company said.

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 30 million customers in 41 states. The company offers a full range of residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice.

Eric Schwartzberg
