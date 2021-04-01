Sports complex headed to Trotwood

A rezoning application is making its way through the final steps for a sports complex development in Trotwood by Flyght Development.
The complex would sit on a 32-acre plot in Trotwood between Denlinger Road and the State Route 49 connector. The complex would include a water park, baseball and soccer fields, volleyball courts, and indoor sports spaces as well as education, medical, and residential functions called Flyghtwood.
Developer Chris Wright, who played basketball for University of Dayton and multiple NBA teams, has been looking for a site for a recreation complex in Trotwood where he grew up, according to a staff report by Trotwood planning commission.
“Mr. Wright is a product of the Trotwood Madison School system. He has had a successful sports career and has come back to Trotwood to offer his sports complex to the community,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
The original application was submitted for 110 acres — 70 acres owned by the Sisters of Precious Blood and 40 acres owned by the United Theological Seminary. The first phase of development would be on 32 acres of the area owned by the seminary.
Information on the timetable and price tag for the project was not available.
“This community loves its sports and they love Chris Wright. He has offered a free summer sports program here in Trotwood for several years at the high school. He has always said he wanted to do more here if possible. I feel the community will be in support of this project because he has proven his commitment already,” she said.
Wright submitted the application in fall 2020 to have the area rezoned to a planned unit development. It’s currently part of the Office Residential district which allows for some of the things Wright has planned for the space but would allow for multiple uses on the tract of land and “flexible development.”
“It is my hope that together we prepare our young people with a strong education, alongside athletics so they are ready for the world they will soon embark upon,” McDonald said.
City Council will review the final development plans at its April 5th meeting.