Sports complex headed to Trotwood

Information on the timetable and price tag for the project was not available.

“This community loves its sports and they love Chris Wright. He has offered a free summer sports program here in Trotwood for several years at the high school. He has always said he wanted to do more here if possible. I feel the community will be in support of this project because he has proven his commitment already,” she said.

Wright submitted the application in fall 2020 to have the area rezoned to a planned unit development. It’s currently part of the Office Residential district which allows for some of the things Wright has planned for the space but would allow for multiple uses on the tract of land and “flexible development.”

“It is my hope that together we prepare our young people with a strong education, alongside athletics so they are ready for the world they will soon embark upon,” McDonald said.

City Council will review the final development plans at its April 5th meeting.