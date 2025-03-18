Spring means tree pollen allergies are right around the corner

“In the Miami Valley, it’s almost universal. So many folks have issues with allergies here,” said Dr. David Heidrich, a Premier Health physician.

Allergy sufferers may already be feeling the impact, said Brian Huxtable, air monitoring supervisor at the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA).

“There are different types of tree pollen, different species of trees, so some people may have sensitivities to some more than others,” Huxtable said.

Explore Why Dayton is one of the worst cities for people with asthma and allergies

Over the past few days, multiple parts of southwest Ohio have been from medium-high up to high when it comes to pollen counts, according to Pollen.com. The trees emitting the most allergens right now are Elm, Mulberry and Juniper trees. Pollen.com or the Pollen Wise app are recommended by RAPCA for tracking pollen counts.

The region has previously been ranked as one of the worst cities for allergy sufferers by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of American, but in recent years, the region’s ranking has improved. In the foundation’s 2025 allergy capitals list, Dayton region is in the bottom 20 of the cities the nonprofit monitors when it comes to allergies, ranked 83rd out of the top 100 cities worst for allergies.

Allergy symptoms, how to treat them

Allergy symptoms can include congestion, itchy eyes, sneezing and coughing. Those symptoms are associated with one of the most common allergic conditions, which is seasonal allergic rhinitis.

About one out of four adults and one out of five children have seasonal allergic rhinitis, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

In addition to the above symptom, seasonal allergic rhinitis causes symptoms such as a runny nose, which also known as rhinorrhea, that is usually a thin, clear discharge; red and watery eyes; and itchy nose, eyes, ears, or mouth; and swelling around the eye.

“Generally for most people, they’re going to start seeing symptoms worsen when the weather starts warming up, when we’re not having that frost at night anymore,” Heidrich said.

Over the counter medications that treat seasonal allergy symptoms include antihistamines like Zyrtec or Claritin. Doctors recommend allergy sufferers start taking those types of medications or other controller medications before allergy season gets too far ahead, or as recommended by your primary care doctor.

“It’s better to get it on board before we start seeing the full blooms,” said Christine Stahl, a nurse practitioner at Kettering Health Springboro Health Center.

If you’re already taking antihistamines like Zyrtec or Claritin, symptoms can be milder when pollen triggers future allergy reactions, Stahl said.

Antihistamines work by blocking histamine, which is the chemical your body produces in response to an allergen, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Antihistamines can come in the form of a pill, liquid or nasal spray.

Other nasal sprays containing corticosteroids like Flonase work by reducing inflammation in your nasal passages, the Cleveland Clinic says.

More serious symptoms

If you’re having more extreme symptoms, such as a fever, body aches or flu-like symptoms, doctors recommend seeking out care from your primary care physician.

If you have other chronic respiratory illnesses on top of seasonal allergies, it’s good to have a plan in place in case pollen allergens make those other conditions worse, such as having a rescue inhaler handy.

“The triggers from the allergens can increase the risk for asthma attacks and things like that,” Stahl said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Allergy sufferers should also seek guidance from a doctor when using decongestants as they can react with other types of prescription medication, as well as cause issues with condition likes high blood pressure, glaucoma and thyroid disease, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says.

Some over-the-counter decongestants also have phenylephrine as an active ingredient in them, which the FDA recommends against using as studies have shown it is not effective at relieving nasal congestion in commonly used doses.

Decongestants that contain pseudoephedrine require photo identification and are only available to purchase behind the pharmacy counter.

How to keep pollen out of the home: