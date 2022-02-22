Springboro first-graders create “Twosday” capsule to open in 2033

Carrie Corder, principal of Clearcreek Elementary, said she particularly liked the idea of adding a letter to the student’s future self.

“With one of the many items being placed in the time capsule, I believe the item that will stand out the most when they open them on 3-3-33 will be their letter to themselves as a senior,” she said.

Explore 2 arrested after Riverside police chase ends with SWAT standoff in Indiana

Haren first sent a letter home to parents at the beginning of February with some details about “Twosday,” and details about the time capsule.

Haren began the unit with a book about time capsules, and she and her students talked about the idea of a time capsule and that the kids — who are around 6 or 7 years old — will be 17 or 18 when they open it.

Caption Students' hand prints to put in their time capsule in Alyce Haren's class at Clearcreek Elementary. Courtesy of Alyce Haren. Caption Students' hand prints to put in their time capsule in Alyce Haren's class at Clearcreek Elementary. Courtesy of Alyce Haren.

“That’s hard to get across because it’s hard for them to imagine,” she said. “I said 17 years old and then their eyes got really big. They can’t possibly imagine 11 years from now what they’ll look like, or what they will be doing, so it’s all about making that connection.”

Haren said she will send an email out to her current students when they are seniors. Springboro students can keep the same email address through their time at the school, so she will use their Springboro address.

Haren got the idea from teacher boards and social media, but knew she and another teacher would be interested in the project because of their current grade levels.

“I think it’s an easy project that can easily be done by anyone,” Haren said