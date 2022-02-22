Springboro first-graders create “Twosday” capsule to open in 2033

First-graders in Alyce Haren’s class at Clearcreek Elementary School in Springboro wore tutus and ties and made time capsules on Tuesday, with plans to open them in 11 years when they are seniors.
The idea ties a day called “Twosday” (2-22-22), with the date 3-3-33, which will come two months before the class graduates from high school.
Haren said she and her students plan to put in multiple items, including Cincinnati Bengals buttons that the Parent Teacher Organization gave them, a piece of yarn measured to their height, a letter from their first grade self to their senior self, a handprint, a class photo, a self-portrait, a list of their current favorite things as well as a current price list of basic items like a gallon of milk.
“We talked about it being a special moment in time that we can remember and look back on,” Haren said.
Carrie Corder, principal of Clearcreek Elementary, said she particularly liked the idea of adding a letter to the student’s future self.
“With one of the many items being placed in the time capsule, I believe the item that will stand out the most when they open them on 3-3-33 will be their letter to themselves as a senior,” she said.
Haren first sent a letter home to parents at the beginning of February with some details about “Twosday,” and details about the time capsule.
Haren began the unit with a book about time capsules, and she and her students talked about the idea of a time capsule and that the kids — who are around 6 or 7 years old — will be 17 or 18 when they open it.
“That’s hard to get across because it’s hard for them to imagine,” she said. “I said 17 years old and then their eyes got really big. They can’t possibly imagine 11 years from now what they’ll look like, or what they will be doing, so it’s all about making that connection.”
Haren said she will send an email out to her current students when they are seniors. Springboro students can keep the same email address through their time at the school, so she will use their Springboro address.
Haren got the idea from teacher boards and social media, but knew she and another teacher would be interested in the project because of their current grade levels.
“I think it’s an easy project that can easily be done by anyone,” Haren said
About the Author