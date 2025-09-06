Springboro grad killed in crash near Marquette University

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at an intersection where a 41-year-old driver hit the vehicle carrying six people, according to media outlets. At least two other students involved were hurt and taken to a local hospital in Milwaukee, the outlet reported. Marquette University said on its website: “Noah was a student in the College of Business Administration. He was one of six children and hailed from Getzville, New York.

“Scott was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences. He is survived by two brothers and was from Springboro, Ohio.

“Please keep Noah and Scott’s parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers,” the university continued in the statement. “Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally.”

Media outlets reported the 41-year-old driver was arrested by Milwaukee police and faces pending charges.

“Our prayers are with the families of the athletes from the Marquette, Irving, NY and Springboro, OH communities,” the Springboro Lacrosse Club said in a Facebook post. “Community outreach will be forthcoming on how we can support these families during this difficult time.