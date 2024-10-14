Springboro moving to finance 60 acres for possible new school

Breaking: Enrollment up at Ohio public universities and colleges: See complete chart

The city of Springboro plans to buy a large part of the Easton Farm Land at 605 N. Main St. A measure to finance the purchase of about 60 acres is se to be considered by city council this week. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

The city of Springboro plans to buy a large part of the Easton Farm Land at 605 N. Main St. A measure to finance the purchase of about 60 acres is se to be considered by city council this week. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
1 hour ago
The city of Springboro is expected to move forward to finance the purchase of more than half of the 103-acre Easton Farm land, which officials said could be the future site of a school.

Springboro is proposing issuing up to $7 million in bonds to fund buying about 60 acres land at 605 N. Main St., also known as Ohio 741, according to City Manager Chris Pozzuto.

“We hope to close on the property by the end of the year,” Pozzuto told this news organization.

City council is set this week to address the bond financing.

The city has been in talks for with Springboro schools about a deal that would involve about one third of the 60 acres. The city/schools agreement would involve a land swap and Springboro education officials said they are interested in a new school at that site.

Development of the Easton site has been a hotly debated issue for years, with various proposals dating back to 2008.

Springboro schools in recent months have taken steps to assess all of its property, which ranges in age from a 95-year-old intermediate school to elementary schools built this century.

The intermediate school was built in 1929, Clearcreek Elementary in 1968, the junior high 11 years later and the high school in 1997, Superintendent Carrie Hester said.

The city and the school district have said they are seeking a deal involving several properties. Aside from the Easton Farm site, it would involve current school district land at the former Jonathan Wright Elementary and Clearcreek Elementary, as well as maintenance and use of Wade Field at the Springboro Intermediate School, district officials said.

