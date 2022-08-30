BreakingNews
Springboro police seek public's help finding missing 18-year-old
Springboro police seek public's help finding missing 18-year-old

Madeleine Schmitz. Photo courtesy Springboro Police Department.

The Springboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 18-year-old woman believed to be endangered.

Madeleine R. Schmitz was last seen Monday buying items from the Drug Mart at 240 W. Central Ave., according to police. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black flip flops.

A neighbor saw Schmitz around 6:35 p.m. near state Route 741 and state Route 73, according to police. She does not have a phone and hasn’t been on social media accounts she went missing.

Schmitz is 5′2 and about 256 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown mid-length, curly hair.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Springboro Police Department 937-748-0611.

