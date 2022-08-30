Springboro police seek public’s help finding missing 18-year-old

Madeleine R. Schmitz was last seen Monday buying items from the Drug Mart at 240 W. Central Ave., according to police. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black flip flops.

A neighbor saw Schmitz around 6:35 p.m. near state Route 741 and state Route 73, according to police. She does not have a phone and hasn’t been on social media accounts she went missing.