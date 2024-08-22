Springboro schools picks front runner to assess Easton land, district sites

Should what City Manager Chris Pozzuto called ongoing talks come to fruition, Springboro schools and the city have discussed a swap involving about a third of that land.

SHP Architecture ranked highest among a handful of professional design firms submitting proposals to the district, said Scott Gilbert, Springboro’s chief operations officer for the district.

Springboro’s board of education voted Wednesday night to approve moving forward on talks with that firm.

“We would go through a negotiations process with SHP,” Gilbert said. “If we don’t reach an agreement … then we would move down the line as far as the ranking is concerned.”

The district has worked with SHP in the past, but negotiation could vary, he said. Fanning Howey, which has an office in Celina, ranked second.

No projected costs were part of the submissions, and rankings are based on a state process, Gilbert said. Those rankings included services provided, use of consultants, the history with the school board and any litigation history, he added.

If an agreement is reached with SHP, district officials have said it would analyze the Easton land as well as all the school district’s properties and facilities, which range from a 95-year-old intermediate school to elementary schools built this century.

While the district’s enrollment of about 6,100 has not changed much in recent years, officials said facilities are getting older.

Springboro Intermediate School was built in 1929, Clearcreek Elementary in 1968, the junior high 11 years later and the high school in 1997, Superintendent Carrie Hester said.