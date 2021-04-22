Springboro schools still faces federal trial over former gym teacher’s actions

In July, the district moved to have the claims dismissed against Schroer and Corder citing that it was redundant because they were representing the district which was already named in the lawsuit.

In U.S. District Court, Judge Timothy Black ruled April 15 that he agreed it was redundant, but that was not enough to dismiss Schroer and Corder as defendants. Also in his ruling, Black said the parents cannot go after the district for punitive damages.

The court website did not have any additional information on the case.

The 12th District Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal of Hopkins last November.

Hopkins is currently incarcerated in the North Central Correctional Institution.