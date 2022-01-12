Springboro Schools to close Thursday, Friday because of illnesses

Springboro Schools will close on Thursday and Friday due to increased staff shortages and student absences, said Larry Hook, superintendent of Springboro schools, on Wednesday.
No remote or virtual learning will take place, and classes will resume in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the day after the Martin Luther King holiday.
Hook said COVID-19 and other illnesses led to rising staff and student absences and led to the decision. He noted in-school spread is not the primary cause of the upward COVID cases trend, though it may be a contributing factor.
“We apologize for the challenges this presents for many families, given the short timeframe,” Hook said. “We simply do not have the teacher/staff coverage, due to absences, for all our students. Please understand this option is a last resort.”
Hook noted the lack of staff is not a problem unique to Springboro and is happening across Ohio. He called on parents and community members who were available to come work for the district as bus drivers, substitute teachers and education assistants.
Multiple school districts have announced similar issues, with Dayton Public Schools, Lebanon, Tipp City, Fairborn and Northridge all announcing they will take at least one day off this week to recover from illness plaguing the districts.
