Springfield man dies after overturning work truck, striking pole

Brian Buck was headed north on New Carlisle Pike around 2:40 p.m. in a 1995 International 4700 truck near Carlisle Avenue in Springfield Twp.

He failed to negotiate a sloping, left curve and drove off the right side of the roadway. He then overcorrected, drove back onto the roadway, flipped and struck a utility pole, according to a release from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.