X

Springfield man dies after overturning work truck, striking pole

ajc.com

Local News | 59 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A 64-year-old Springfield man was killed Thursday afternoon after overturning his work truck and striking a utility pole.

Brian Buck was headed north on New Carlisle Pike around 2:40 p.m. in a 1995 International 4700 truck near Carlisle Avenue in Springfield Twp.

He failed to negotiate a sloping, left curve and drove off the right side of the roadway. He then overcorrected, drove back onto the roadway, flipped and struck a utility pole, according to a release from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Buck was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the release stated.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.