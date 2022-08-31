Springfield native appointed judge in Michigan

A Springfield native appointed to a judge seat in Michigan said he was first introduced to the law at Springfield North High School.
Bradley L. Cobb is serving as an assistant prosecutor for Wayne County, where Detroit is, and was recently appointed to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“I took business law at Springfield North and liked the whole idea of law,” Cobb said. “I knew that if I would ever do it I just had a feeling it would be as a prosecutor or a civil rights attorney as both of those positions were attractive to me.”
Cobb said he pursued an accounting career before going back to school and getting a law degree from Wayne State University. The governor made her announcement on Aug. 25.
“I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” Whitmer said in a statement. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
As a judge, Cobb will oversee felony cases including presiding over trials.
Cobb, who graduated from Wright State University in 1987, said the opportunities in Springfield helped lead him to a successful law career. He said Wittenberg University’s Upward Bound Program played a significant role in him pursuing higher education.
“It gave me the boost I needed and the confidence to make it as a college student,” he said. “I was the first of my family to go to college. Upward Bound was very influential.”
His parents live in Enon and he said he still has friends in Springfield and connections to the area.
