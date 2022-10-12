dayton-daily-news logo
X

Squirrel knocks out power to over 4K in Kettering this afternoon

Local News
By
45 minutes ago

A squirrel interfering with electrical equipment caused an outage that affected over 4,000 power customers this afternoon, according to AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel.

ExplorePolice: Man pours out gas, and ignites it while smoking cigar at Kettering BP

As of 8:05 p.m., over 750 customers remain without power, though Kabel said that AES anticipates power will be restored soon.

The outage was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to the AES outage map, and Kabel said it affected 4,306 households.

Within the first 15-20 minutes, she said, power was restored to about 2,000 customers, and around 1,300 more in the 15-20 minutes after that.

In Other News
1
Have you seen him? Man, 81, visiting family in Yellow Springs is...
2
Artist search underway for public memorial to honor Dayton mass...
3
Judge overturns demolition approval for Tavern building in downtown...
4
Proposed Ohio law would eliminate mandate to repeat third grade
5
OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top