Squirrel knocks out power to over 4K in Kettering this afternoon

A squirrel interfering with electrical equipment caused an outage that affected over 4,000 power customers this afternoon, according to AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel.
As of 8:05 p.m., over 750 customers remain without power, though Kabel said that AES anticipates power will be restored soon.
The outage was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to the AES outage map, and Kabel said it affected 4,306 households.
Within the first 15-20 minutes, she said, power was restored to about 2,000 customers, and around 1,300 more in the 15-20 minutes after that.
