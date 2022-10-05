Police: Man pours out gas, and ignites it while smoking cigar at Kettering BP

Kettering police were called to a report of an arson around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 18 at the gas station at 4000 Far Hills Ave. after a man, later identified as Smith, poured gas from the nozzle onto the pavement at the base of a pump, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Smith, while smoking a cigar, then reportedly reached down with a lighter and ignited the gasoline before driving away. The fire damaged pumps 11 and 12 and led the business to temporarily shut down all pumps, the affidavit stated.