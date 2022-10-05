dayton-daily-news logo
Police: Man pours out gas, and ignites it while smoking cigar at Kettering BP

A Dayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of pouring out gasoline and, while smoking a cigar, igniting it last month at a Kettering BP station.

Dale Spencer Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated arson, arson, possession of criminal tools and two counts of vandalism, all felony charges.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Kettering police were called to a report of an arson around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 18 at the gas station at 4000 Far Hills Ave. after a man, later identified as Smith, poured gas from the nozzle onto the pavement at the base of a pump, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Smith, while smoking a cigar, then reportedly reached down with a lighter and ignited the gasoline before driving away. The fire damaged pumps 11 and 12 and led the business to temporarily shut down all pumps, the affidavit stated.

Kettering police arrested Smith on Sept. 26. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

