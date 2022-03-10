ST. PATRICK’S DAY GUIDE: Events to enjoy across the Dayton area

As in the past few decades, Dublin Pub will be teaming up with Flanagan’s Pub, another Dayton area establishment offering a large-scale celebration on St. Patrick’s Day, to provide a free shuttle service between the two pubs on the big day.

“When we had our first St. Patrick’s Day, Pat Flanagan told me we should do this together,” Tieber said. “He was so helpful and courteous, and we loved him for it. It was a great friendship, and we’re able to continue this with the new owners of Flanagan’s. So, we’re excited about that.”

Flanagan’s Pub also scaled down their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the past two years. Now, with new owners, Flanagan’s is more than ready to drink and be merry on this busy holiday.

“Of course, COVID-19 was disappointing for the old owners,” said Cat Marlow, general manager of Flanagan’s Pub. “This year is going to be a bigger hurrah, now that we can have a full-scale celebration and everything. We can have full capacity now when this wasn’t allowed in the past.”

If you’re more than ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after going without full-scale parties for two years, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover the best and brightest St. Patrick’s Day events in the Dayton area.

Carroll High School St. Pat’s Fest Fish Fry

Carroll High School will be hosting its 7th annual Carroll St. Pat’s Fest on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. After two years of holding a more scaled-back version of their annual celebration, organizers are looking forward to hosting an in-person traditional fish fry on Friday and live music, carnival rides, raffles, gambling, and plenty of other fun throughout Friday and Saturday.

The traditional Irish Fish Fry, featuring baked and fried Icelandic cod, french fries, coleslaw, and drink tickets, will take place on Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight. The dinner costs $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance registration is encouraged and can be done by visiting Carroll High School’s website. Those who may be more hesitant to dine in person at the event can take advantage of the drive-thru carryout meal that is available at the back loading dock. Drive-thru meals are $10 per person. Carryout sales are required to be made in advance on the high school’s website before midnight on Thursday, March 10.

The special Irish dinner on Saturday will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will consist of corned beef, Irish stew and soda bread. Admission is free on Saturday.

Bidding for online auction items will begin at midnight on Wednesday, March 9, and end on Saturday, March 12 at 11 p.m. Those who win items in the online auction can pick them up from Carroll High School’s main office lobby on Sunday, March 13 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or on Monday, March 14 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Online auction items will be available for viewing on the high school’s website in March.

Guests can also indulge in live entertainment from acts like Wildcat Road, Jameson’s Folly Irish Band, The Hathaways, Ithika, Big Mother and Mad Hatter. The full schedule of live entertainment can be found on the high school’s website.

On Saturday, children between the ages of one and 12 can have some fun of their own in the Leprechaun Land Kiddie Area between noon and 6 p.m. Wristbands are $10 per child and can be purchased by visiting the event’s website.

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Friday, March 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, March 12 from noon to 11 p.m.

More info: website

Harrigan’s Tavern 5K

The Harrigan’s 5K is a St Patrick’s tradition and fundraiser for several local charities. Proceeds of the race benefit Alzheimer’s Association, JDRF, United Rehab Services of Greater Dayton and South Community Positive Health Options. Medals will be awarded for the top three finishers in each category. Gordon Food Service will provide bananas, water and snacks. Be sure to register for the run.

When: Saturday, March 12, registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road, Kettering

Cost: $35 before March 10 and $40 after March 10

More info: website

St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Party at Buckeye Harley-Davidson

The party starts early at Buckeye Harley-Davidson with live music from Pearl Street and food from ShowDogs HotDogs. For all those that attend the event, they will be entered in a raffle for a Leprechaun Party Basket with items to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

When: Wednesday, March 16, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Buckeye Harley-Davidson, 7220 N. Dixie Drive

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

Dublin Pub One Mile Run

Jameson is the presenting sponsor of the one-mile run that will start at the Dublin Pub and run through downtown Dayton. Awards will be presented to the first, second and third male and female runner. There will also be a costume contest before the start of the race. Pets and strollers are not allowed, and runners must be able to complete the one-mile distance in 20 minutes. There will be an after-party at the Dublin Pub following the race.

If you’d like to truly challenge yourself, Dublin Pub will also be offering a POUND workout class. The cardio class, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, incorporates the “sweat-dripping fun” of playing the drums to give participants a challenging workout.

When: Wednesday, March 16. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and the race begins at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.

Cost: $30 until March 15 and $35 on March 16

More info: website

St. Patrick’s Day 2022 at the Dublin Pub

One of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parties in the Dayton area will kick off with the POUND cardio class and One-Mile Run on Wednesday, March 16. The infamous St. Patrick’s Day tent at Dublin Pub will open at 6 p.m. that same day. Then, at 8 p.m., the Naked Karate Girls will take the main stage at the event.

On Thursday, March 17, the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Dublin Pub will begin at 4:30 a.m. (yes — you read that right). Admission is $10, cash only, and guests must be 21 years of age and older. Then, at 5:30 a.m., the Dublin Pub will be serving breakfast and Guinness. The first 100 people who rise early enough to begin the festivities at the Dublin Pub will get a free St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. The free shuttle bus between Dublin Pub and Flanagan’s Pub will begin transporting revelers at 10 a.m.

The schedule for the live entertainment throughout the day is as follows:

7-10 a.m. on the inside stage: Paul Cullen from Ireland

7-10 a.m. on the main stage: Jameson’s Folly

10:30 a.m.: Jim Bucher will officially open the St. Patrick’s Day celebration as the Master of Ceremonies

10:30 a.m. on the main stage: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the inside church stage: Jameson’s Folly

11 a.m. on the main stage: Jameson Girls

Noon on the main stage: Miami Valley Pipes & Drums

1 p.m. on the main stage: McGovern Irish Dance

2:30 p.m. on the main stage: Father, Son & Friends

3-7 p.m. on the inside church stage: Scott Houchens and The Pullouts

3:30 p.m. on the main stage: McGovern Irish Dance

5 p.m. on the main stage: Guinness Girls

5:30 p.m.: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

6 p.m. on the main stage: Jay Tieber tribute to those who have passed featuring Shawn MacIntyre Hall and “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes

7 p.m. on the main stage: Jameson Girls

8:30 p.m. on the main stage: 9 Castle Close

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the inside church stage: White Knuckle Weekend

Admission for both days is $10 per person. The VIP experience, includes admission for the Naked Karate Girls VIP Night. St. Patrick’s Day events, tickets for food and drinks and a souvenir cup, is $50 per person.

When: Wednesday, March 16, starting at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 17, starting at 4:30 a.m.

Where: The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.

Cost: $10 admission for both days or $50 per person for the VIP experience

More info: website | Facebook

Irish Music at Bock Family Brewing

Bock Family Brewing will make good use of its Celtic room when it hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Bash. Lord Stephen Randolph will play live Irish music from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dancers from the Dwyer School of Irish Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. The Drunken Waffle will be serving Irish food as well as its traditional menu. There is no cover charge, and the event is kid-friendly.

When: Thursday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Drive, Centerville

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

Dayton’s Best St. Patrick’s Day Party at Flanagan’s Pub

Flanagan’s Pub will throw its biggest St. Patrick’s Day party ever with live music, Irish dancing and green beer. There will be Bud Light and Guinness draft trucks. The pub will be serving pulled pork, burgers, cheese soup, potato soup and Irish stew.

The music lineup will be:

9-9:15 a.m. – Miami Valley Pipes and Drums

9:45-10:15 a.m. – Father Son and Friends

10:30-10:45 a.m. – McGovern Irish Dance

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Father Son and Friends

2-3:45 p.m. – Big Mother

5-7:45 p.m. – Dulahan

9-11:45 p.m. – Hey There Morgan

When: Thursday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Where: Flanagan’s Pub, 101 E. Stewart St., Dayton

Cost: $10 admission. Wristbands will be available for purchase at Flanagan’s Pub leading up to the celebration.

More info: website | Facebook

St. Patty’s Day Party at Flicks Tavern

Flicks Tavern will have Irish stew, green beer and Jello shots at its celebration. The Duo Live Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Thursday, March 17, starting at 3 p.m.

Where: Flicks Tavern, 707 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

St. Patrick’s Day Feast at Dorothy Lane Market

Dorothy Lane Market instructors Susie and Iván Núñez will prepare a hearty St. Patrick’s Day meal, which will be paired with beer. The menu will include watercress soup with whiskey cream, Irish pub salad, Irish soda bread, Guinness beef stew and Porter Cake. There will also be traditional Irish music. Registration is required.

When: Thursday, March 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: DLM Culinary Center, 6161 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Cost: $75

More info: website | Facebook

Live music at Troll Pub

The Troll Pub’s fourth-anniversary party will feature food, beer, live music and vendors. Special guests performing at the event will be DJ TJ Smooth from noon to 3 p.m. Spungewurthy from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Ithika from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be anniversary merchandise for purchase.

When: Thursday, March 17, noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

The St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl will feature five Dayton venues, including Canal Street Arcade and Deli, Lock 27 Brewing, Troll Pub, Tumbleweed Connection and Yellow Cab Tavern. Tickets need to be purchased and include two drinks or shots of the venue’s choice. The night will end with an after-party. The cover charge at all venues will be waived and many venues will have food specials. There will be a costume contest, but certain rules apply. All venues will have limited capacity.

When: Saturday, March 19, 4 p.m. to midnight

Where: Starting at Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: Group tickets are $20 and single tickets are $25.

More info:Facebook

St. Paddy’s Day Beer Run in Tipp City

During this 5K, runners will drink a beer or root beer at every mile. If someone doesn’t want to drink, they can register for the “non-competitive” division. The race will start and finish on Broadway in Tipp City between Fourth and First streets. The course is a loop course and beer stops will be at Harrison’s, Chaffee’s Brewhouse, Tony’s Bada Bing and The Tipp City Eagles. Specific start line and parking instructions will be emailed to participants. Be sure to register before the event.

When: Thursday, March 17, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tipp City

Cost: $35 race fee and $3.50 sign-up fee

More info: website | Facebook

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Star City in Miamisburg

Star City Brewing Company will hold its fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Party with live music, food and green beer. The Hamburger Wagon food truck will be there from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entertainment begins at 3 p.m. with Harold Hensley and Max Nunery. The Paddywhackers will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year proceeds from all ticket sales, door sales, and a portion of the apparel sales will go to benefit Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg.

When: Thursday, March 17, from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Star City Brewing Company, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Cost: $5

More info: Facebook

St. Paddy’s Day at the Brew Barn

Over the span of three days, the Moeller Brew Barn in Troy will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music, green beer, food specials and fun in a heated tent. Free Mood Cups will be handed out to the first 100 people who arrive at the establishment on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

The live entertainment schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 17:

6-9 p.m.: Matthew Bruce

Friday, March 18:

7-9 p.m.: Drab Irish Band

Saturday, March 19:

Noon: McGovern Irish Dancers

2-5 p.m.: Paul RoseWood

7-10 p.m.: Two Dudes Acoustic

When: Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19

Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

Shamrock Shuffle 5K

Start your St. Patty’s Day celebration off right with the 9th annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K. Race proceeds support the St. Patrick School Alumni & Friends Fund. Participants can purchase their tickets beforehand by visiting the Shamrock Shuffle’s website. Same-day check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and registration costs $35 without a T-shirt. Children ages seven through 17 can register for $20, while those under the age of six can participate in the race for free.

Early packet pickup is available on March 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Troy Memorial Stadium.

Prizes will be handed out to the top three in each division, as well as to the top three male and female runners/walkers overall.

Breakfast, door prizes and awards will follow the race at St. Patrick’s Church Undercroft. This after-party of sorts is $5 for non-racers.

When: Saturday, March 20, at 8:30 a.m. (same-day check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.)

Where: Troy Memorial Stadium, 151 W. Staunton Road, Troy

Cost: $35 for same-day registration, $20 for children ages seven through 17 and free for those under six years of age

More info: website

St. Patrick’s Day at O’Caroline’s

Troy’s famous restaurant The Caroline will become Irish just for one day. O’Caroline’s will be serving up a St. Patrick’s Day special from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, featuring $3 pints of Guinness. Specials include: Reuben stew topped with shredded Swiss and rye croutons, bangers and mash with Guinness Jus, cabbage rolls over mashed potatoes with tomato sauce, hand-carved corned beef with stout braised cabbage and battered fish and chips with coleslaw. Appetizers, sandwiches, salads, sides and desserts will also be served up during this special event.

Call the restaurant at 937-552-7676 ‎to make a reservation.

When: Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy

Cost: Menu items vary

More info: Facebook

St. Pat-Rock’s Day in Fairborn

This celebration is truly gonna ROCK.

WTUE’s St. Pat-Rock’s Day is taking over the city of Fairborn once again. The streets will be closed for a big block party with live music, food trucks and ice cold beer.

104.7 WTUE will be broadcasting live from the party starting at 9:30 a.m.

The live entertainment lineup includes:

10 a.m. to noon: Dulahan

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Dwyer School of Irish Dance

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Dulahan

3-4:45 p.m.: The Weekend Effect

4:45-5:15 p.m.: Dwyer School of Irish Dance

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Velvet Crush

8-10 p.m.: Stranger

The event will take place rain or shine, with tent coverage throughout the street. The Philly Pretzel Factory, Christian Brothers Meat Company, Buckeye Burgers, Schmidt’s, Phatty Wagon and Fifty5 Rivers Barge food trucks will be serving hungry customers throughout the event.

When: Thursday, March 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: West Main Street in Fairborn

Cost: $10 wristband for the whole day. Free parking on location.

More info: website

St. Patrick’s Day at The Pub

The Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will feature Irish fare, drink specials, and live music.

This is the schedule of live entertainment to appear at The Pub on St. Patrick’s Day:

8-11 a.m.: McIans Duo

Noon to 3 p.m.: DJ Chris Lutz

3-4 p.m.: Miami Valley Pipes

4-7 p.m.: The Lifters

7-10 p.m.: Drab Irish Band

When: Thursday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Pub Beavercreek, 39 Greene Blvd., The Greene

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

St. Patrick’s Day at Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Crooked Handle Brewing Company will be offering Old Flan’s Irish Red Ale and Wee Bit O Trouble on tap on the big holiday. Drink and food specials will be revealed on a later date.

When: Thursday, March 17, beginning at 1 p.m.

Where: Crooked Handle Brewing Co., 760 N. Main St., Springboro

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

St. Patty’s Day 3-Day Party at The Irish Club of Dayton

The St. Patrick’s Day at the Irish Club of Dayton celebration kicks off on Saturday, March 12 with a performance by the O’Rodney Band at 7 p.m. and food and drink specials. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees will have to pay a $5 cover charge. Then, wake up Thursday morning to a ‘Big O’ Breakfast’ from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for just $5 to get ready for the live entertainment and other special activities taking place that day, including music by Now Everybody Dance, Jameson Girls, and Antioch Pipers; $3.50 16-ounce drafts and no cover charge all day. On Friday, March 18, guests can look forward to music bingo beginning at 7 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 12, Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18

Where: Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton

Cost: $5 cover charge on Saturday, March 12

More info: Facebook

St. Patrick’s Day at Mother Stewart’s

This free St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be pulling out all the stops to make it feel like you’re celebrating in Dublin, Ireland. Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. will have traditional Irish dancers, music and food, courtesy of the brewery’s indoor farmers market. The indoor farmers market, Market @ Mother’s, will be set up on Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The live entertainment lineup is as follows:

Thursday, March 17:

6:30 p.m.: McGovern Irish Dance

7 p.m.: Springfield Symphony Orchestra Strings & Harp

Friday, March 18:

8 p.m.: Spot Fire (Celtic Rock)

Saturday, March 19:

Noon to 2:30 p.m.: Celtic Music by Dave Yarnell

7 p.m.: The Dreamboats

When: Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

St. Mack-trick’s Day Party

This year, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Mack’s Tavern way. The tavern will open at 11 a.m. with drink specials, St. Patrick’s Day merchandise and more. The tavern will be making their Famous Waterfall Irish Car Bomb shots at 7 p.m. Then, to soak up the shots, you can grab some grub from the Mother Clucking Chicken Coop Food Truck, which will be on-site during the event. Mack’s Tavern will also be serving Pa’s Kettle Corn and pork rinds.

Want your St. Patrick’s Day drinking to benefit a good cause? Well, Mack’s Tavern has you covered. The Washington Township Firefighters will be on site selling their shirts, jello shots and accepting donations.

To top things off, the Richens Timm Irish Dancers will be performing at 6:45 p.m.

When: Thursday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Mack’s Tavern, 381 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Peach’s

Celebrate with Celtic music, Guinness and other Irish specials in a family-friendly atmosphere.

When: Saturday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave., Dayton

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

Jessica Graue also contributed to this report.