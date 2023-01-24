St. Vincent de Paul seeks sheets, blankets as shelter reports record guests

A record number of guests at St. Vincent de Paul’s shelter has resulted in a shortage of sheets and other linens.
“Today we come to you for help with an urgent request for sheets, blankets, towels and washcloths,” the organization posted on Facebook. “We are in great need of sheets and blankets and will gratefully accept any type or size.”
People can donate gently used items at St. Vincent de Paul’s 24-hour donation dock at 124 W. Apple St. or purchase items off the organization’s Amazon needs list.
The shelter recently has been housing nearly 600 guests a night, including more than 80 children.
“It is heartbreaking for all of us that this is the highest number of nightly guests in our 37-year shelter history,” the Facebook post read.
