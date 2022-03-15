Startup Weekend coming to Dayton in April

The event isn’t just for students and independent entrepreneurs. Veryser said working professionals, or “intrapreneurs,” can also benefit from the event by learning new skills, getting a fresh perspective, or finding new ways to innovate on behalf of their organization.

“Intrapreneurs are typically looking for a skillset to lead product development, or building out a new department within their organization,” Veryser said. “They’re sitting on an idea, they don’t know how to prove it out, validate it, and generate the metrics necessary to convince their leadership team to take a risk.”

Emily Cory of Airship Consulting is a mentor participating in Launch Dayton’s Startup Weekend. She works with local startups in advanced manufacturing services and equipment, including developing physical prototypes and scaling up production.

“Dayton has a really vibrant entrepreneur community, and I’m really excited to see events like this happening at The Hub,” Cory said. “The Hub is literally giving a physical home to a community that has been really dispersed throughout the pandemic.”

Many entrepreneurs who have participated in previous Startup Weeks have stayed in the Dayton area, Cory said.

“Having opportunities like this to grow new businesses really helps attract talent from outside our region, as well as keep our homegrown talent building careers locally,” she said. “Dayton has the talent pipeline, the spaces, and a fantastic history of research, development and manufacturing that can really support a thriving startup ecosystem.”

Early-bird tickets are on sale for $50 until March 18, when tickets will go up to $75. Scholarships are available for students and others in need. For more information, visit startupweekenddayton.com.