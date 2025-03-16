State audit shows Piqua Library overpaid director; mistake now corrected

The overpayment occurred after a 3 percent salary increase for library Director Stephenie Rostron approved in December 2022 was added to her compensation. A miscalculation led to overpayment in 23 pays in 2023 and one pay in 2024.

Repayment was made by Rostron in January 2025.

“The library should establish and implement procedures to verify that all employees are paid the authorized salary or wage amount. Failure to do so could lead to the library paying employees incorrectly and could lead to future findings for recovery,” auditors wrote.

Library officials said the issue of the pay has “since been resolved with the implementation of salary schedules, salary notices and a multi-person review of the information being entered in the payroll system,” the report said.