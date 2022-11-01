State awards grants to utilities in Butler, Montgomery, Preble counties to find lead water lines

If any lead pipes are found — which she doesn’t expect — they’ll need to be replaced. While the utility would replace any such pipes it owns, policy hasn’t been set on whether the utility or the owner would pay to replace lead pipes from a meter into a private home or business, Shelby said.

Montgomery County is receiving two grants for separate, but related, sections of its water system: Greater Moraine 1 South will get $49,880 and Greater Moraine 2 North gets $47,480, according to the grant announcement.

The county has a map of possible lead pipes, but that’s based on installation age, not definite knowledge, according to the county website.

Lewisburg will use its grant to buy some GIS equipment to map water lines, hydrants and valves, and to check for lead pipes running from water mains into houses, said Susan Laux, the village fiscal officer.

Once any problems are mapped, the village will work on a plan to remove those pipes, she said. State grants are available for lead pipe removal too; Lewisburg has already replaced some lead lines in older homes, Laux said.

“We don’t think we have a lot,” she said. Most of the village’s home developments are too new to have lead pipes, Laux said.

Lead pipes are no longer installed, but old ones can leach the metal into drinking water. That can harm anyone, but especially children. There are probably 6.1 million lead water lines still in use across the country, according to the state.

The Ohio EPA has previously given $2.2 million to six communities to replace about 500 lead service lines, and $2.1 million to 48 communities to find old lead pipes, according to the state.

The 2021 federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included millions to find and remove lead pipes.