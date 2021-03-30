JobsOhio grant approved for NorthPoint Development industrial facility near airport

The new facility will be NorthPoint’s seventh industrial building near the Dayton International Airport. The site, formerly home to a Vandalia fire station, which will be demolished. It includes land that was once part of the airport’s tarmac.

The Missouri-based NorthPoint has built and opened about 3.3 million square feet of new industrial, warehouse and distribution space around the airport.

Other industrial park tenants include Crocs, Frito-Lay and Innovative Plastic Molders Inc.

“Positioned at the crossroads of I-70 and I-75, this development at 251 N. Dixie Drive is poised to capture the opportunities being borne out of the reshoring of production and inventory in the post-COVID economy,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive.

The state program includes grants and low-interest loans for “speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user,” according to the news release.

“Our region has a shortage of the Class A industrial space in demand throughout the Midwest,” said Julie Sullivan the coalition’s executive vice president of regional development, in the news release. “This project will help the region remain competitive as we work to attract new companies to the region.”

