Some employers offering $16 an hour for entry level work in Dayton region

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 21 minutes ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Local jobs experts say the difficulty some Dayton region employers have finding workers is driving up pay, particularly in entry-level jobs.

“Pay has gone up considerably,” said Joanie Krein, vice president-market manager for Manpower in Dayton. “We were seeing entry level workers pre-COVID looking for $13 an hour. Now post-COVID people are looking more in the range of $15-$16 per hour for an entry level position.”

Joanie Krein, vice president-market manager, Manpower in Dayton
Joanie Krein, vice president-market manager, Manpower in Dayton

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

“I don’t think we’ll continue to see great increases in entry level pay, but I know that employers will not be able to decrease pay because people are used to being able to earn that market wage,” she said.

ExploreJob openings plentiful, workers scarce: ‘It’s all hands on deck to get people trained’

High paying jobs account for more than a third of the online job listings for the 12-county Dayton region, according to data compiled from the state’s OhioMeansJobs.com website.

These are the salary ranges of jobs in the Dayton region posted on OhioMeansJobs.com.
These are the salary ranges of jobs in the Dayton region posted on OhioMeansJobs.com.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Six figure jobs made up almost 25 percent of the jobs posted online. Jobs paying $80,000 to $99,000 annually accounted for just more than 11 percent of the nearly 25,000 listings for the region between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available.

Nearly 19 percent of the jobs were entry level ones paying less than $30,000 annually.

Middle income jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 accounted for nearly 22 percent of the jobs . Those paying $50,000 to $79,000 made up more than 23 percent of the ads.

The data is for the JobsOhio West region, which includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

