Some employers offering $16 an hour for entry level work in Dayton region

These are the salary ranges of jobs in the Dayton region posted on OhioMeansJobs.com. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Six figure jobs made up almost 25 percent of the jobs posted online. Jobs paying $80,000 to $99,000 annually accounted for just more than 11 percent of the nearly 25,000 listings for the region between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available.

Nearly 19 percent of the jobs were entry level ones paying less than $30,000 annually.

Middle income jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 accounted for nearly 22 percent of the jobs . Those paying $50,000 to $79,000 made up more than 23 percent of the ads.

The data is for the JobsOhio West region, which includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

