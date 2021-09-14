State redistricting debate, calls to avoid gerrymandering continue ahead of vote

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is holding its last public meeting today before the Wednesday deadline to approve new maps for state House and Senate districts, and much of what commission members are hearing from the public mirrors previous meetings: exhortations to establish districts that reflect the state’s overall partisan makeup and create more competitive districts, instead of gerrymandering.
Republicans win about 55% of the vote statewide, but control a supermajority of the 99 state House and 33 state Senate seats. Several witnesses said current district maps dilute minority votes by “packing and cracking” communities.
“This has been a blatant unfairness for generations,” said Rev. Joel King, first vice president of the Columbus NAACP.
The commission voted 5-2 last week, along partisan lines, to adopt a Republican Senate proposal as its basis for discussion. Members of voting rights groups have decried that set of maps as just as bad or worse than the maps that have been in force since 2011.
Most commission members remained silent as members of the public spoke, but state Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, said it’s unlikely the commission will take up any of the maps proposed by voting rights groups.
If maps are approved along partisan lines, the process must be repeated in four years. If the map is supported by the commission’s two Democratic members, it will endure for a decade.