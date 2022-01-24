State regulators launch hearing on proposed higher AES Ohio rates

“I am generally aware that the company is offering relief to residential customers who do fall on hard times,” Adams told her.

The online hearing is slated to go on through Feb. 4, according to a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) spokesman. It will continue this afternoon, Tuesday and beyond.

Kristina Lund, AES Ohio president and chief executive, is on the hearing witness list for the company.

Monday morning’s first session concentrated on prefatory matters and hearing details. AES Ohio attorney Jeff Sharkey said the utility may have rebuttal testimony.

“We can definitely take things day by day,” said PUCO attorney examiner Trish Schabo. “I think that’s how things are going to have to go with this hearing.”

The hearing had been rescheduled several times in recent months as AES Ohio negotiated with interested parties on its proposed increase in rates.

Attorneys for the University of Dayton, Walmart, the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Kroger, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others watched or took part in at least some of the online hearing Monday morning.

The increase originally sought by AES Ohio — formerly Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) — would have amounted to a 14.3% increase in customer bills.

However, PUCO staff has recommended reducing the annual revenue requested by the utility by nearly half — from $120,771,561 to a range between $61,115,418 and $66,665,151.

If the commission passes what PUCO staff has recommended, a customer using 750 kilowatt-hours a month would see a 5.47% increase in their bill. The increase sought by AES Ohio would have amounted to a 14.3% increase.

One kilowatt-hour is enough to watch TV for 10 hours or run a vacuum cleaner for an hour.

A PUCO staff report is not final, and commissioners may vote as they see fit.

AES Ohio has said it has the lowest residential rates across Ohio’s investor-owned utilities and among the lowest residential rates in the country.

The company serves more than 527,000 customer accounts, representing 1.25 million people in West Central Ohio.