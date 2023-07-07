State Route 725 to go down to one lane Monday as Bellbrook pedestrian path project starts

State Route 725 will only be one lane starting Monday as construction begins on a pedestrian and bicycle path project in Bellbrook.

State Route 725 will operate with alternating directions in one lane near Little Sugarcreek Road and West Street. The lane will have temporary signals and flaggers to help maintain traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Signals will be placed at eastbound and westbound state Route 725, as well as at Little Sugarcreek Road and the shopping centers on both sides of state Route 725.

The project is expected to be completed in November. It includes the installation of a mid-block pedestrian crossing, a sidewalk along the south side of state Route 725, the replacement of three beams on the state Route 725 bridge, resurfacing the bridge deck and curb and storm sewer improvements, according to ODOT.

Double Z Construction Company received a $949,980 contract to complete the work.