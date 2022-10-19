BreakingNews
Cold temperatures could bring heating bill shock for some
dayton-daily-news logo
X

State Route 741 South closed in Miami Twp. due to water main break

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

State Route 741 South was closed Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

The southbound lanes are closed just south of Alex Bell Road in Miami Twp., according to Montgomery County. State Route 741 South is expected to be closed for several hours for repairs.

A boil advisory hasn’t been issued at this time, according to the county.

In Other News
1
Cold temperatures could bring heating bill shock for some
2
Dayton Airport USO office has closed ‘effective immediately’
3
Third Frontier Commission funds two local companies harnessing AFRL...
4
Columbus men vie for U.S. House seat that serves parts of Miami, Clark...
5
Funeral set for former l’Auberge owner, longtime Dayton-area...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top