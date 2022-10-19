State Route 741 South closed in Miami Twp. due to water main break

State Route 741 South was closed Wednesday morning due to a water main break.
The southbound lanes are closed just south of Alex Bell Road in Miami Twp., according to Montgomery County. State Route 741 South is expected to be closed for several hours for repairs.
A boil advisory hasn’t been issued at this time, according to the county.
