dayton-daily-news logo
X

State senators behind Ohio sports gambling predict fall start

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Local News
By
42 minutes ago
Niraj Antani says he predicts sports betting to begin around World Series

Two state senators who were behind the push to legalize sports gambling in Ohio say they believe it will begin in mid-to-late fall.

State senators Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, and Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, recently said that good progress is being made by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which is implementing sports gambling in Ohio.

“I still believe sports betting will be able to start in the late fall, around the World Series,” Antani told the Dayton Daily News.

caption arrowCaption
Baseball was on the televisions at Fricker's on Springboro Pike near the Dayton Mall Thursday evening April 7, 0222. Exactly when Ohioans will have the opportunity to make a legal sports bet in the state remains unknown, but an expert says it’s possible it will be just a few months away. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Baseball was on the televisions at Fricker's on Springboro Pike near the Dayton Mall Thursday evening April 7, 0222. Exactly when Ohioans will have the opportunity to make a legal sports bet in the state remains unknown, but an expert says it’s possible it will be just a few months away. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

caption arrowCaption
Baseball was on the televisions at Fricker's on Springboro Pike near the Dayton Mall Thursday evening April 7, 0222. Exactly when Ohioans will have the opportunity to make a legal sports bet in the state remains unknown, but an expert says it’s possible it will be just a few months away. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Ohio’s legislature passed a sports betting bill in December, and Gov. Mike DeWine signed it on Dec. 22. Sports betting must start by Jan. 1, 2023, according to the bill, but there is room for it to start before then.

Exactly when sports betting will begin remains unclear as the Ohio Casino Control Commission is creating rules, applications, forms and other essentials to launch sports betting.

ExploreWill Ohio sports gambling start in time for NFL season? Probably, industry expert says

An Ohio Casino Control Commission spokesperson previously said the January 2023 deadline was chosen to give the commission enough time to write and approve rules and for it to review companies that apply for licenses.

The commission announced this month that it will begin accepting applications for sports gaming licenses on June 15.

“I think the application schedule they set out is very promising but also very reasonable,” Antani said.

The sports betting bill that was passed calls for one start date across the entire state.

Schuring told News-Talk 1480 WHBC that many view Ohio’s sports betting law as one of the most comprehensive in the country and covers many types of businesses that want to implement sports betting.

“Sometime I would think in the mid-to-late fall we would have everything operational,” Schuring said.

ExploreWhat will sports betting do to Ohio’s gambling problems?

Whenever sports gambling goes live, it is expected to generate big revenue. The state estimates that sports betting will be a $1.1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports.

Two-thirds of states have legalized sports gambling.

PlayOhio recently released an analysis that found Ohio will be missing out on potentially millions of dollars if it doesn’t launch by the NFL season. The analysis found that sportsbooks in Ohio will bring in as much as $130 million per week in NFL betting volume during the 2022 season. The analysis found that it could result in about $7 million won by sportsbooks and $700,000 in tax revenue a week.

“If Ohio does wait until the new year to launch, the opportunity cost will be substantial,” PlayOhio analyst Eric Ramsey said in a release.

Daniel Wallach, who owns a sports gaming-focused law firm, said some other states tried to launch their sports gambling around football season. He said Ohio is competing against other states for tax dollars and September is going to be one of the busiest months of the year for sports gambling.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

In Other News
1
Building material delays, rising costs causing issues for local school...
2
Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers candies recalled
3
Most of power restored in parts of Montgomery, Greene counties
4
Longtime barber, organist still does it all plus some
5
Fallen officers remembered in Miami County

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top