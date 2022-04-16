dayton-daily-news logo
X

State sues Greene County biodigester over emissions

Manure and food waste from partners around the state is loaded and stored below ground at the Dovetail biodigester before being processed. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Manure and food waste from partners around the state is loaded and stored below ground at the Dovetail biodigester before being processed. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Attorney General’s office filed complaint, at the request of the Ohio EPA

The state of Ohio on Friday filed a lawsuit in Greene County Common Pleas Court against the companies that own and manage a controversial biodigester facility in Bath Twp. between Fairborn and Yellow Springs.

The complaint from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, against Renergy Inc., and Dovetail Energy, was brought “at the written request of the (Ohio) Director of Environmental Protection,” according to the court filing.

The suit seeks civil penalties in excess of $25,000, as well as requirements that the companies employ emissions controls and obtain an Ohio EPA permit to regulate emissions.

The biodigester is an organic waste processing facility that uses anaerobic digestion to produce methane gas that is burned to produce electricity. It was built in 2013-14.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit says the facility stores waste sludge called digestate in an uncovered concrete tank, with “unpermitted emissions of ammonia,” which is classified as an “air contaminant” in Ohio.

Combined ShapeCaption
A storage pond housing fertilizer produced by the Dovetail biodigester in Greene County. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

A storage pond housing fertilizer produced by the Dovetail biodigester in Greene County. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A storage pond housing fertilizer produced by the Dovetail biodigester in Greene County. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“Although the company has obtained air pollutant permits for some aspects of its operations, the company failed to obtain the required permit for the digestate storage tank at the time it started introducing non-agricultural organic wastes into the process and thus became subject to regulation,” the lawsuit says.

A Renergy employee who answered the phone Saturday said he could not comment on the suit.

Yost’s office asks the court to impose penalties against the companies “up to $25,000 per day for each day of each violation.”

The facility at 1156 Herr Road has been a source of controversy for years, as neighbors have complained of odors, and Bath Twp. officials have pursued zoning controls.

In January, the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Renergy, upholding a ruling that the Dovetail biodigester is a public utility, exempt from township zoning regulations.

ExploreJanuary: Residents discouraged by court ruling on biodigester

In Other News
1
Two people shot at Kettering bowling alley early Saturday
2
Skyrocketing construction costs hit Lebanon sewer project
3
After setback, Carillon park eaglets hatch
4
Archdeacon: Connor working hard in space, says he has ‘responsibility...
5
DeWine announces he has COVID; symptoms mild, governor says

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top