Statehouse candidate left off some mailed ballots by mistake in Montgomery County

County elections officials said they were aware of the issue and traced it back to a vendor accidentally sending out a version of the ballot approved before Jackson was added.

“We can’t apologize enough to the voters that this happened,” said Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek. “We can assure the voters we are getting it corrected and their votes will count. Every vote is important to us.”

Not only are they sending out corrected ballots to the 177 voters, but they are calling and emailing voters they have information for, according to Board of Elections Deputy Director Sarah Greathouse.

“This is something we take very seriously,” she said.

Jackson said a voter reached out to her to let her know of the issue, which she took as a good sign that “voters are paying attention.”

“I feel like they (the board of elections) is doing their due diligence to correct the problem,” she said.