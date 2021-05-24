Still need to get a COVID shot? Find out where in Montgomery County

Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled over the next couple weeks at various locations.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County on Monday released coronavirus vaccination clinics scheduled through June 3.
Vaccines are free. While walk-ins are welcome, people can register at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Following is the schedule:
- 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, city of Riverside Administration Building, 5200 Springfield St., Riverside
- 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, TJ Chumps, 7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
- 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sinclair College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
- 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, McDonald’s, 3411 York Commons Blvd., Butler Twp.
- 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Ohio Operating Engineers Apprenticeship and Training Fund, 4250 Soldiers-Home Road, Moraine
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, SugarCreek (former Kroger), 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
- 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, East End Community Services, 624 Xenia Ave., Dayton
- 9 a.m. to noon June 1, Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Road, Brookville
- 2 to 5 p.m. June 1, Amalgamated Transit Union, 6051 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.
- 2 to 5 p.m. June 2, Dayton Freight Lines, 6450 Poe Ave., Vandalia
- 9 a.m. to noon June 3, Amber Rose Restaurant, 1400 Valley St., Dayton
- 1 to 3 p.m. June 3, Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 3, South YMCA, 4545 Marshall Road, Kettering
Those who have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are eligible for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing.