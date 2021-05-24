Still need to get a COVID shot? Find out where in Montgomery County

8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, city of Riverside Administration Building, 5200 Springfield St., Riverside

1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, TJ Chumps, 7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sinclair College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville

2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, McDonald’s, 3411 York Commons Blvd., Butler Twp.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Ohio Operating Engineers Apprenticeship and Training Fund, 4250 Soldiers-Home Road, Moraine

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, SugarCreek (former Kroger), 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton

1 to 4 p.m. Friday, East End Community Services, 624 Xenia Ave., Dayton

9 a.m. to noon June 1, Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Road, Brookville

2 to 5 p.m. June 1, Amalgamated Transit Union, 6051 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.

2 to 5 p.m. June 2, Dayton Freight Lines, 6450 Poe Ave., Vandalia

9 a.m. to noon June 3, Amber Rose Restaurant, 1400 Valley St., Dayton

1 to 3 p.m. June 3, Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

4:30 to 7 p.m. June 3, South YMCA, 4545 Marshall Road, Kettering

Those who have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are eligible for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing.