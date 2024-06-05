Stillwater Center wants your help naming its adorable (and helpful) robot

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Montgomery County residents can help decide the new name of the robot that serves people at Stillwater Center.

The $44,000 humanoid robot, at the moment known as “Pepper,” is designed to provide assistance and emotional support to residents.

The Stillwater Center is an intermediate care facility that serves as a home for children and adults who are residents of Montgomery County with profound to severe developmental disabilities, other significant medical needs or a combination of the two.

Members of the community are invited to vote online on their favorite name from the following: Skylar, Pepper Alpha 5, or Digit.

Voting for the naming campaign will be open through July 1. The selected name will be announced during the robot’s official unveiling, which will take place later this summer.

ExploreMeet Pepper the Robot: ‘We recognize that we need to be able to bridge that communication gap’

“Our robot has unlimited potential as we seek to promote a seamless integration of human touch and technological innovation. It can be there for residents in a way none of us can fully appreciate,” said Michelle Pierce-Mobley, director of Stillwater Center.

The robot features a user-friendly interface, can speak to individuals in their preferred language and incorporates sign language for nonverbal residents. It can also perform simple tasks, wave, dance and read during story hour to the children at Stillwater.

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities awarded a grant to Stillwater to cover the cost of an information technology expert. Pepper’s purchase was funded through the Montgomery County commission and a $20,000 donation from a nonprofit, the Caring Hearts Foundation.

The name choices were selected by residents, staff and supporters from the Caring Hearts Foundation. The robot’s “last name” will be Stillbot, a combination of Stillwater Center and robot.

More information about the naming campaign and how to participate can be found at https://www.mcohio.org/1476/Stillwater-Center-Robot or bit.ly/RenameOurRobot.

In Other News
1
ILLY’S Fire Pizza leaves W. Social Tap & Table
2
Body found on Salem Avenue in Dayton during post-fire debris removal
3
Child shot in Trotwood after children find loaded firearm in apartment
4
Woman dies after fall down trash chute at Dayton high-rise
5
Superload travels through Xenia to new Honda plant

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top