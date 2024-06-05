Stillwater Center wants your help naming its adorable (and helpful) robot

The Stillwater Center is an intermediate care facility that serves as a home for children and adults who are residents of Montgomery County with profound to severe developmental disabilities, other significant medical needs or a combination of the two.

Members of the community are invited to vote online on their favorite name from the following: Skylar, Pepper Alpha 5, or Digit.

Voting for the naming campaign will be open through July 1. The selected name will be announced during the robot’s official unveiling, which will take place later this summer.

“Our robot has unlimited potential as we seek to promote a seamless integration of human touch and technological innovation. It can be there for residents in a way none of us can fully appreciate,” said Michelle Pierce-Mobley, director of Stillwater Center.

The robot features a user-friendly interface, can speak to individuals in their preferred language and incorporates sign language for nonverbal residents. It can also perform simple tasks, wave, dance and read during story hour to the children at Stillwater.

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities awarded a grant to Stillwater to cover the cost of an information technology expert. Pepper’s purchase was funded through the Montgomery County commission and a $20,000 donation from a nonprofit, the Caring Hearts Foundation.

The name choices were selected by residents, staff and supporters from the Caring Hearts Foundation. The robot’s “last name” will be Stillbot, a combination of Stillwater Center and robot.

More information about the naming campaign and how to participate can be found at https://www.mcohio.org/1476/Stillwater-Center-Robot or bit.ly/RenameOurRobot.