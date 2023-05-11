Student places 1st in national speech contest

In one of his communications classes, he was always answering questions or asking new ones. “Our coach told me about the national Pi Kappa Delta Debate Team and its tournaments. One of my friends, Soren Starkey, and I saw last year’s duo event, were inspired and decided to do it.

“Pi Kappa Delta is a national forensics (public speaking and debate) honor society. Pi Kappa Delta’s motto is ‘The Art of Persuasion, Beautiful, and Just.’ In this context the term ‘forensics’ refers back to ancient Greece. The word here is defined as ‘speaking for judgement.’” This year’s competition was held at West Chester University in Pennsylvania March 15-18.

In the duo event, two students work as a team to address an issue. “Your piece can be a single script story, or it can be a combination of pieces that tells a narrative or provides an argument, and this is called a ‘program.’ It’s a creative outlet for advocacy in which you’re being ranked; and speeches are just 10 minutes — you lose the ability to bring up whatever you want, which is limiting, so our topic became a critique on the competition itself.

“The speeches given in the duo event are much more performance-based and more akin to acting or theater performances.”

The pair gave parts individually, with other parts in unison, and took first place in the duo presentation category.

“Our message was overwhelmingly well-received — although a few judges weren’t too pleased, but we aren’t above criticism even if we’re critiquing.”

Jalen, the son of Jasmine and Terrance Tolbert, has returned to Stebbins a few times to talk with staff and a few students he knows about things he’s involved with. This summer, he’ll return to the area, where he hopes to work with a Dayton mediation center.

After graduation, Jalen plans to continue to grow as a person and advocate for others. “I would love to go to law school and work in advocacy and political science.”

