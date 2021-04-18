Students in the spotlight: Drive-in for Wright State’s Big Lens Film Fest

In order to accommodate COVID-19 requirements, this year’s event will be held outdoors with patrons viewing the assortment of premieres from the safety of their cars. The festival celebrates the culmination of the filmmakers’ four years as students in the Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures. Graduates of the program who have participated in the festival have gone on to win Emmy and Academy Awards as well as lead the film and television industry in Southwest Ohio and the nation.

“This year’s Big Lens will have films from 2020 graduates as well as 2021 graduates,” said Jeremy Bolden, festival director and motion pictures instructor. “Almost everything you’ll see on the screen was either finished or entirely created during the COVID-19 pandemic. A large part of the filmmaking process is problem solving, and our students have and continued to put in a tremendous amount of work to create content and tell stories that are important to them.”