Suburban group addressing aggregation amid rising energy rates

Kettering is in favor of the MVCC creating aggregation programs for electric and natural gas rates, according to City Manager Mark Schwieterman.

“We have been working with other communities to develop the best plan for our residents while protecting their ability to opt out of the program as they choose,” he said in an email.

Aggregation for utility rates has been an issue several area communities have been exploring amid increasing energy rates.

Officials in Riverside, Trotwood, Vandalia and West Carrollton have all approved having issues on the November ballot asking voters give those cities authority to create aggregation programs for electricity and/or natural gas, Montgomery County records show.

Aside from West Carrollton, all other MVCC member cities have approved similar ballot issues, Weiskircher said.

Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch said in an email he thinks “there is broad support for MVCC being in the leadership role.”

Likewise, Miamisburg City Manager Keith Johnson said he does not “see a problem” with the proposal, but he hasn’t discussed the issue with the city’s representative on the MVCC board.

Weiskircher said he has had preliminary talks with officials in several northern Dayton suburbs about the MVCC proposal. If approved, those discussions would continue, he said.