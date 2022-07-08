Sugarcreek Twp. balances surge in development, desire for rural character

Administrators said the township has made a “conscientious effort” in the last 15 years to retain the township’s rural character, while simultaneously allowing development to occur in areas that may be subject to annexation.

“Overwhelmingly what we hear from people in our communities is ‘preserve as much as you can about what we like,’” township administrator Barry Tiffany said. “(Developers) see the value of building here because they can build a better product.”

A slew of subdivisions in the township are currently under construction or have recently been approved. Columbus-based M/I Homes is in the middle of building out its Bellasera subdivision, located off of Swigart Road. The Reserve of Sugarcreek, managed by Guttman Properties, will offer a total of 276 apartments (252 garden-style apartments and 24 townhomes), and the Landings of Sugarcreek are almost completely built out.

More recently, Magnolia Meadows, built by Kettering’s Diorio Construction, was approved by trustees at the end of 2021. Located on Clyo Road near Five Seasons, the development broke ground last month, and will include 63 patio homes and 9 estate-style lots.

Sugar Point, the most recent subdivision approved by township trustees in January, will offer 129 units located on 12.8 acres also off of Clyo Road, east of Wilmington Pike. The subdivision offers condo units with prices starting at $220,000, and “paired patio homes,” or duplexes, that start around $240,000. Sugar Point is developed by Grand Communities, a subsidiary of Fischer Homes.

Both Magnolia Meadows and Sugar Point fill the need for empty-nester houses, which the township is seeing increased demand for.

“What we find is a lot of families live here and raise their kids, kids go to college and move away, and mom and dad are stuck with this massive house on five acres, paying a lot of taxes,” Tiffany said. “They love the community and don’t want to leave, but they don’t want the upkeep.”

As to why Sugarcreek appeals to developers, it comes down to the old adage, “Location, location, location.”

“We’re 15 minutes from the base, 15 minutes from downtown. We’ve got a lot of open space, community parks, and outdoor stuff to do,” Tiffany said.

Additionally, Sugarcreek Twp has a high average household income and average home value. The average home value in Sugarcreek Twp is $363,900, but the township also has a number of homes valued at over $1 million, according to Tiffany.