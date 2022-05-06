SUMMER CONCERT GUIDE: Your look at exciting lineups across the region

Some shows like the Billy Strings show at the Rose on June 15 have already sold out. Others like the TLC and Shaggy show at the Fraze on Aug. 18 and the Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave., happening Aug. 25 at the Rose, are more recent announcements.

The most recent announcement of all is the Levitt Pavilion Dayton summer lineup of 46 free concerts. Announced May 5, the lineup will kick off June 2 with the Latin pop band Suenatron. Last year, the venue saw 87,363 people in attendance at 36 free concerts and 20 community gatherings. Organizers expect that number to increase in their fifth season.

“As we enter our fifth season, we are honored at how quickly our city has embraced Levitt Dayton as a community asset,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director “We see strangers become friends at these concerts, we see conversations happen between people that met because this space is activated. We feel very fortunate to be a part of this community building story.”

Here’s a look at what’s happening this summer at the Fraze, Rose and Levitt. Sure, you can see Garth Brooks in Cincinnati or Justin Bieber in Columbus, but there’s plenty of incredible musical talent coming to Dayton that will save you the car ride and that tank of gas.

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Caption Comic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will appear May 28, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED Credit: ANNA WEBBER Credit: ANNA WEBBER Caption Comic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will appear May 28, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED Credit: ANNA WEBBER Credit: ANNA WEBBER

May

28: Steve Martin and Martin Short

Caption Grammy Award-winner Travis Tritt will perform June 16, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED Caption Grammy Award-winner Travis Tritt will perform June 16, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

June

4: The Music of Randy Travis

8: Kettering Block Party

12: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Birthday Party

15: Spass Nacht

16: Travis Tritt

17: Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones

18: Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson

19: Breakfast with the Beatles

24: Rich K. Road Trip

29: Killer Queen

Caption Melissa Etheridge will perform July 30, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Owen Sweeney Credit: Owen Sweeney Caption Melissa Etheridge will perform July 30, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Owen Sweeney Credit: Owen Sweeney

July

5: Jim Gaffigan

8: Zack Attack

9: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

14: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience

15: Justin Moore

19: Darci Lynne and Friends

26: For King and Country

27: Air Force Band of Flight

30: Melissa Etheridge

Caption Joe Bonamassa will perform Aug. 3, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Marty Moffatt Credit: Marty Moffatt Caption Joe Bonamassa will perform Aug. 3, 2022, at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Marty Moffatt Credit: Marty Moffatt

August

3: Joe Bonamassa

5: Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd

6: I love the 90s Tour

10: Happy Together Tour

12: The Menus

13: Bacon Fest

14: Art on the Commons

17: Get the Led Out

18: TLC and Shaggy

19: We Will Yacht You

20: Gabriel Iglesias

25: Mix 107.7 SummerFest 23 featuring Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite

31: The Taste

September

1: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

134 S. Main St., Dayton

www.levittdayton.org, (937) 333-8400

Caption Suenatron, delivering music that pays homage to their Mexican-American heritage, will perform June 2, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Suenatron, delivering music that pays homage to their Mexican-American heritage, will perform June 2, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

June

2: Suenatron

3: Mojoflo

4: Amythyst Kiah

9: Kaleta and Super Yamnba Band

10: The New Respects

11: Seryn

16: Isaiah Sharkey

17: We Banjo 3

18: Juneteenth Concert featuring Mumu Fresh

23: John Doe Folk Trio

25: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression

Caption For two decades, Will Hoge has carried the torch for American rock and roll. He'll appear Friday, July 15 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption For two decades, Will Hoge has carried the torch for American rock and roll. He'll appear Friday, July 15 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

July

7: Mike Mains and the Branches

8: The Tillers

9: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

14: Luke Winslow-King

15: Will Hoge

16: Sarob

21: Puzzle of Light with the Elements

22: Jimmy Leach’s Jazztet

23: Miller and the Other Sinners

28: Davy Holt

29: Incendio

30: Empire Strikes Brass with Intergalactic Space Force

Caption The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band will perform Aug. 4, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band will perform Aug. 4, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

August

4: The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band

5: The Foxies

6: Tony Terry and Five5

11: John King

12: Jackie Venson

13: Freekbass and the Bump Assembly

18: Lee Rocker (of the Stray Cats) with opening act Nick Kizirnis

19: The Nth Power

20: Black Opry

25: Jenny and the Mexicats

26: NexLevel

27: Honey and Blue

Caption Dayton funk pioneers Lakeside will perform Sept. 17, 2022 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Dayton funk pioneers Lakeside will perform Sept. 17, 2022 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

September

1: Pimps of Joytime

2: Zak Baalbaki and Band

3: David Poe with Blake Morgan and Janita

8: Jocelyn and Chris

9: Burnt Sugar Arkestra

10: Carlene Carter



16: Music of India featuring TasteFull Band

17: Lakeside

18: Blessing Offor

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Caption The Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center at The Heights is a covered amphitheater in Huber Heights. TY GREENLEES / STAFF Caption The Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center at The Heights is a covered amphitheater in Huber Heights. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

June

2: Skid Row, Warrant, Winger

11: Jackson Browne

14: The Wood Brothers and Guster

15: Billy Strings

24: Darius Rucker

25: The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers

29: ABBA, The Concert

30: Bela Fleck and My Bluegrass Heart

Caption Sheryl Crow arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. She'll perform July, 8, 2022, at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss Caption Sheryl Crow arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. She'll perform July, 8, 2022, at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

July

6: Psychedelic Furs

8: Sheryl Crow

16: Air Supply

19: Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms

20: Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples

21: Boney James and Will Downing

22: Brit Floyd

24: Tedeschi Trucks Band

28: Earth, Wind and Fire

31: Buddy Guy and John Hiatt and the Goners

Caption John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs "Dead Man's Curve" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. They will perform Aug. 26, 2022 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs "Dead Man's Curve" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. They will perform Aug. 26, 2022 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

August

3: Goo Goo Dolls

6: Elvis Costello and the Imposters

11: Ted Nugent

12: Tower of Power and Lettuce

13: Ziggy Marley

14: Boz Scaggs

17: Lake Street Dive

25: Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave.

26: Brothers Osborne

27: Fab Four

September

1: Il Divo, Sept. 1

8: Oteil and Friends

10: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,

12: Crowded House

17: Jon Pardi, Sept. 17

Wright State University Nutter Center

3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789

Caption After wrapping up dates in South American, KISS is returning to the Midwest on its End of the Road Tour, which hits the Nutter Center on May 12, 2022. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption After wrapping up dates in South American, KISS is returning to the Midwest on its End of the Road Tour, which hits the Nutter Center on May 12, 2022. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

May

10: Casting Crowns featuring We The Kingdom

12: KISS

July

22: Hank Williams Jr with special guest Ashley McBryde

Explore KISS brings farewell tour to Nutter Center next week

BEYOND DAYTON

CINCINNATI

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

July

• 15: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

August

• 24: My Chemical Romance

ICON Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

iconmusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

May

• 6: Leon Bridges

• 8: Deftones

• 13: Sum 41 and Simple Plan

• 14: Danzig

• 19: HAIM

• 28: Ray LaMontagne

• 31: Asking Alexandria and Nothing More

June

• 1: Bright Eyes

• 19: Trey Anastasio

• 24: Jackson Browne

• 29: Mt. Joy

July

• 6: Big Time Rush

• 17: The Wood Brothers and Guster

• 19: Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples

• 20: The Psychedelic Furs

August

• 6: Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon

• 15: Anthrax and Black Label Society

• 16: Lake Street Dive

• 23: Blondie with The Damned

September

• 1: Interpol and Spoon

• 9: Sam Hunt

Paul Brown Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

www.bengals.com

May

• 13-14: Garth Brooks

July

• 22: Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone!, Jonathan Butler

• 23: Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

101 W. 4th St., Newport,

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/promowest-pavilion-at-ovation, 859-900-2294

May

• 27: The Smashing Pumpkins

June

• 11: Wallows

• 18: Tash Sultana

• 21: Bon Iver

July

• 6: Third Eye Blind

September

• 12: IDES

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.PNCPavilion.com, 513-232-6220

June

• 30: Why Don’t We

July

• 13: Tedeschi Trucks Band

• 20: Barenaked Ladies

August

• 4: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

• 16: Beach Boys with The Temptations

• 18: Alicia Keys

• 31: Il Divo

September

• 11: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

• 16: Lee Brice

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

May

• 10: AJR

• 20: Tears for Fears

• 22: Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town

June

• 7: The Lumineers

• 10: Nick Cannon

• 11: Styz and REO Speedwagon

• 16: Steely Dan with Steve Winwood

• 17: Matchbox Twenty

• 18: Josh Groban

• 19: Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler

• 21: The Chicks

• 22: Dead and Co.

• 23: Kenny Chesney

July

• 7: Doobie Brothers

• 9: Santana and Earth, Wind + Fire

• 12: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

• 16: Keith Urban

• 21: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

• 23: Chicago and Brian Wilson

• 26: Backstreet Boys

• 30: Willie Nelson and Family, ZZ Top, Gov’T Mule, Larkin Poe

• 31: One Republic and Need to Breathe

August

• 13: Zac Brown Band

• 17: Kid Rock with Foreigner

• 23: Pitbull

• 24: Sammy Hagar and the Circle with George Thorogood and the Destroyers

• 25: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

• 26: “Encanto” Sing-along Film Concert

• 27: Wiz Khalifa and Logic

• 28: Imagine Dragons

September

• 3: The Black Keys

• 28: Five Finger Death Punch

Smale Riverfront Park

100 Ted Berry Way, Cincinnati

https://ntlhomecoming.com, 513-352-6180

June

• 8: Flogging Molly

• 15: Whiskey Myers

• 25: Maren Morris

August

• 3: Glass Animals

• 13: Lany

• 21: Lauv

September

• 7: ODESZA

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

May

• 24: Tori Amos

June

• 3: Billy Joel Tribute

• 24: Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

• 30: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July

17: Celeste Barber

30: Buddy Guy and John Hiatt and the Goners

August

23: Amos Lee

Timberwolf Amphitheatre

6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

visitkingsisland.com

June

• 28: The Avett Brothers

July

• 9: Berlin and A Flock of Seagulls

• 22: 3 Doors Down with Candlebox

• 23: Skillet with Jordan St. Cyr

August

• 20: Five for Fighting with The Verve Pike

TQL Stadium

1501 Central Pkwy

https://tqlstadium.com/, 513-977-5425

May

• 15: The Who

COLUMBUS

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

May

• 13: Ben Rector

• 14: Earthgang

• 18: Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry

• 19: Whiskey Myers

• 23: Russ

• 26: Tame Impala

• 28: Smashing Pumpkins

June

• 3: Wallows

• 14: Lord Huron

• 17: Bastille

• 25: Flogging Molly and the Interrupters

• 29: My Morning Jacket

July

• 3: Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, The Aquabats!

• 12: Third Eye Blind

• 20: Collective Soul and Switchfoot

August

• 6: Beartooth

• 7: Dispatch & O.A.R.

• 9: Andrew Bird and Iron and Wine

• 12: Ted Nugent

• 21: Leon Bridges with Little Dragon

• 23: Lauv

• 30: Interpol and Spoon

September

• 12: Father John Misty

• 23: The Head and the Heart

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

May

• 13: AJR

• 16: Justin Bieber

• 25: New Kids on the Block

September

• 19: Ben Platt

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

June

• 9: Tomlin United

September

• 23: Keith Urban

Ohio State Fair

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair, 1-888-646-3976

July

• 28: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

• 29: Foreigner — The Greatest Hits

• 30: Nelly with special guest Breland

• 31: Dru Hill/Raheem DeVaughn

August

• 1: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

• 2: Scotty McCreery

• 3: Gabriel Iglesias

• 4: Ice Cube

• 5: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

• 6: Lakeside and Con Funk Shun