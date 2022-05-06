SUMMER CONCERT GUIDE: Your look at exciting lineups across the region

When it comes to the summer concert season Dayton is uniquely situated to capitalize on the best the Midwest has to offer.
Trips to see major acts in cities like Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Ind., Fort Wayne, Ind., Lexington, Ky. and Louisville, Ky. are a short car ride away.
Even with so many fantastic concert opportunities so close to home, you don’t have to go very far at all to take in world-class acts that will be performing just a few miles away.
Over the past several months the Fraze Pavilion and Rose Music Center at The Heights have had a steady flow of concert announcements featuring national acts.
Some shows like the Billy Strings show at the Rose on June 15 have already sold out. Others like the TLC and Shaggy show at the Fraze on Aug. 18 and the Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave., happening Aug. 25 at the Rose, are more recent announcements.
The most recent announcement of all is the Levitt Pavilion Dayton summer lineup of 46 free concerts. Announced May 5, the lineup will kick off June 2 with the Latin pop band Suenatron. Last year, the venue saw 87,363 people in attendance at 36 free concerts and 20 community gatherings. Organizers expect that number to increase in their fifth season.
“As we enter our fifth season, we are honored at how quickly our city has embraced Levitt Dayton as a community asset,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director “We see strangers become friends at these concerts, we see conversations happen between people that met because this space is activated. We feel very fortunate to be a part of this community building story.”
Here’s a look at what’s happening this summer at the Fraze, Rose and Levitt. Sure, you can see Garth Brooks in Cincinnati or Justin Bieber in Columbus, but there’s plenty of incredible musical talent coming to Dayton that will save you the car ride and that tank of gas.
Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849
Credit: ANNA WEBBER
Credit: ANNA WEBBER
May
- 28: Steve Martin and Martin Short
June
- 4: The Music of Randy Travis
- 8: Kettering Block Party
- 12: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Birthday Party
- 15: Spass Nacht
- 16: Travis Tritt
- 17: Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones
- 18: Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson
- 19: Breakfast with the Beatles
- 24: Rich K. Road Trip
- 29: Killer Queen
Credit: Owen Sweeney
Credit: Owen Sweeney
July
- 5: Jim Gaffigan
- 8: Zack Attack
- 9: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest
- 14: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience
- 15: Justin Moore
- 19: Darci Lynne and Friends
- 26: For King and Country
- 27: Air Force Band of Flight
- 30: Melissa Etheridge
Credit: Marty Moffatt
Credit: Marty Moffatt
August
- 3: Joe Bonamassa
- 5: Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd
- 6: I love the 90s Tour
- 10: Happy Together Tour
- 12: The Menus
- 13: Bacon Fest
- 14: Art on the Commons
- 17: Get the Led Out
- 18: TLC and Shaggy
- 19: We Will Yacht You
- 20: Gabriel Iglesias
- 25: Mix 107.7 SummerFest 23 featuring Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite
- 31: The Taste
September
- 1: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
134 S. Main St., Dayton
www.levittdayton.org, (937) 333-8400
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
June
- 2: Suenatron
- 3: Mojoflo
- 4: Amythyst Kiah
- 9: Kaleta and Super Yamnba Band
- 10: The New Respects
- 11: Seryn
- 16: Isaiah Sharkey
- 17: We Banjo 3
- 18: Juneteenth Concert featuring Mumu Fresh
- 23: John Doe Folk Trio
- 25: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
July
- 7: Mike Mains and the Branches
- 8: The Tillers
- 9: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
- 14: Luke Winslow-King
- 15: Will Hoge
- 16: Sarob
- 21: Puzzle of Light with the Elements
- 22: Jimmy Leach’s Jazztet
- 23: Miller and the Other Sinners
- 28: Davy Holt
- 29: Incendio
- 30: Empire Strikes Brass with Intergalactic Space Force
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
August
- 4: The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band
- 5: The Foxies
- 6: Tony Terry and Five5
- 11: John King
- 12: Jackie Venson
- 13: Freekbass and the Bump Assembly
- 18: Lee Rocker (of the Stray Cats) with opening act Nick Kizirnis
- 19: The Nth Power
- 20: Black Opry
- 25: Jenny and the Mexicats
- 26: NexLevel
- 27: Honey and Blue
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
September
- 1: Pimps of Joytime
- 2: Zak Baalbaki and Band
- 3: David Poe with Blake Morgan and Janita
- 8: Jocelyn and Chris
- 9: Burnt Sugar Arkestra
- 10: Carlene Carter
- 16: Music of India featuring TasteFull Band
- 17: Lakeside
- 18: Blessing Offor
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
June
- 2: Skid Row, Warrant, Winger
- 11: Jackson Browne
- 14: The Wood Brothers and Guster
- 15: Billy Strings
- 24: Darius Rucker
- 25: The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers
- 29: ABBA, The Concert
- 30: Bela Fleck and My Bluegrass Heart
Credit: Jordan Strauss
Credit: Jordan Strauss
July
- 6: Psychedelic Furs
- 8: Sheryl Crow
- 16: Air Supply
- 19: Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms
- 20: Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples
- 21: Boney James and Will Downing
- 22: Brit Floyd
- 24: Tedeschi Trucks Band
- 28: Earth, Wind and Fire
- 31: Buddy Guy and John Hiatt and the Goners
Credit: Chris Pizzello
Credit: Chris Pizzello
August
- 3: Goo Goo Dolls
- 6: Elvis Costello and the Imposters
- 11: Ted Nugent
- 12: Tower of Power and Lettuce
- 13: Ziggy Marley
- 14: Boz Scaggs
- 17: Lake Street Dive
- 25: Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave.
- 26: Brothers Osborne
- 27: Fab Four
September
- 1: Il Divo, Sept. 1
- 8: Oteil and Friends
- 10: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,
- 12: Crowded House
- 17: Jon Pardi, Sept. 17
Wright State University Nutter Center
3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
May
- 10: Casting Crowns featuring We The Kingdom
- 12: KISS
July
- 22: Hank Williams Jr with special guest Ashley McBryde
BEYOND DAYTON
CINCINNATI
Great American Ballpark
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337
July
• 15: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena
100 Broadway, Cincinnati
heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111
August
• 24: My Chemical Romance
ICON Music Center
25 Race St., Cincinnati
iconmusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882
May
• 6: Leon Bridges
• 8: Deftones
• 13: Sum 41 and Simple Plan
• 14: Danzig
• 19: HAIM
• 28: Ray LaMontagne
• 31: Asking Alexandria and Nothing More
June
• 1: Bright Eyes
• 19: Trey Anastasio
• 24: Jackson Browne
• 29: Mt. Joy
July
• 6: Big Time Rush
• 17: The Wood Brothers and Guster
• 19: Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples
• 20: The Psychedelic Furs
August
• 6: Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon
• 15: Anthrax and Black Label Society
• 16: Lake Street Dive
• 23: Blondie with The Damned
September
• 1: Interpol and Spoon
• 9: Sam Hunt
Paul Brown Stadium
1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
May
• 13-14: Garth Brooks
July
• 22: Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone!, Jonathan Butler
• 23: Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
101 W. 4th St., Newport,
https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/promowest-pavilion-at-ovation, 859-900-2294
May
• 27: The Smashing Pumpkins
June
• 11: Wallows
• 18: Tash Sultana
• 21: Bon Iver
July
• 6: Third Eye Blind
September
• 12: IDES
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.PNCPavilion.com, 513-232-6220
June
• 30: Why Don’t We
July
• 13: Tedeschi Trucks Band
• 20: Barenaked Ladies
August
• 4: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
• 16: Beach Boys with The Temptations
• 18: Alicia Keys
• 31: Il Divo
September
• 11: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
• 16: Lee Brice
Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
May
• 10: AJR
• 20: Tears for Fears
• 22: Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town
June
• 7: The Lumineers
• 10: Nick Cannon
• 11: Styz and REO Speedwagon
• 16: Steely Dan with Steve Winwood
• 17: Matchbox Twenty
• 18: Josh Groban
• 19: Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler
• 21: The Chicks
• 22: Dead and Co.
• 23: Kenny Chesney
July
• 7: Doobie Brothers
• 9: Santana and Earth, Wind + Fire
• 12: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
• 16: Keith Urban
• 21: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band
• 23: Chicago and Brian Wilson
• 26: Backstreet Boys
• 30: Willie Nelson and Family, ZZ Top, Gov’T Mule, Larkin Poe
• 31: One Republic and Need to Breathe
August
• 13: Zac Brown Band
• 17: Kid Rock with Foreigner
• 23: Pitbull
• 24: Sammy Hagar and the Circle with George Thorogood and the Destroyers
• 25: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett
• 26: “Encanto” Sing-along Film Concert
• 27: Wiz Khalifa and Logic
• 28: Imagine Dragons
September
• 3: The Black Keys
• 28: Five Finger Death Punch
Smale Riverfront Park
100 Ted Berry Way, Cincinnati
https://ntlhomecoming.com, 513-352-6180
June
• 8: Flogging Molly
• 15: Whiskey Myers
• 25: Maren Morris
August
• 3: Glass Animals
• 13: Lany
• 21: Lauv
September
• 7: ODESZA
Taft Theatre
317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati
tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883
May
• 24: Tori Amos
June
• 3: Billy Joel Tribute
• 24: Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers
• 30: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
July
17: Celeste Barber
30: Buddy Guy and John Hiatt and the Goners
August
23: Amos Lee
Timberwolf Amphitheatre
6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
June
• 28: The Avett Brothers
July
• 9: Berlin and A Flock of Seagulls
• 22: 3 Doors Down with Candlebox
• 23: Skillet with Jordan St. Cyr
August
• 20: Five for Fighting with The Verve Pike
TQL Stadium
1501 Central Pkwy
https://tqlstadium.com/, 513-977-5425
May
• 15: The Who
COLUMBUS
KEMBA LIVE!
405 Neil Ave., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101
May
• 13: Ben Rector
• 14: Earthgang
• 18: Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry
• 19: Whiskey Myers
• 23: Russ
• 26: Tame Impala
• 28: Smashing Pumpkins
June
• 3: Wallows
• 14: Lord Huron
• 17: Bastille
• 25: Flogging Molly and the Interrupters
• 29: My Morning Jacket
July
• 3: Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, The Aquabats!
• 12: Third Eye Blind
• 20: Collective Soul and Switchfoot
August
• 6: Beartooth
• 7: Dispatch & O.A.R.
• 9: Andrew Bird and Iron and Wine
• 12: Ted Nugent
• 21: Leon Bridges with Little Dragon
• 23: Lauv
• 30: Interpol and Spoon
September
• 12: Father John Misty
• 23: The Head and the Heart
Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena
555 Borror Drive, Columbus
www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201
May
• 13: AJR
• 16: Justin Bieber
• 25: New Kids on the Block
September
• 19: Ben Platt
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199
June
• 9: Tomlin United
September
• 23: Keith Urban
Ohio State Fair
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair, 1-888-646-3976
July
• 28: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
• 29: Foreigner — The Greatest Hits
• 30: Nelly with special guest Breland
• 31: Dru Hill/Raheem DeVaughn
August
• 1: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
• 2: Scotty McCreery
• 3: Gabriel Iglesias
• 4: Ice Cube
• 5: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
• 6: Lakeside and Con Funk Shun
About the Author