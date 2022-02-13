Sunday update: COVID-19 hospitalizations below three-week average in Ohio

Ohio’s hospitalizations and cases for coronavirus continue to mostly decrease across the state, but some regions saw a slight increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
There were 2,246 people are currently hospitalized as an inpatient with COVID-19 throughout the state as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There were 463 patients.
Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties are located within Ohio’s West Central region. Across these counties, 1 in 8 patients are hospitalized with the COVID-19. One in nine patients are currently hospitalized in the ICU with the coronavirus. 259 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus and 35 of them are in the ICU with the coronavirus, according to the OHA dashboard.
In Ohio’s southwestern region, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties, one in six patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus. One in four patients are currently hospitalized in the ICU with the coronavirus. There are 504 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 111 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.
Ohio’s coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic total 2,632,336, according to ODH.
The total amount of coronavirus cases reported by ODH in the past 24 hours went from from 2,032 as of Saturday to 1,490 on Sunday. The 21-day average of coronavirus cases fell to about 6,008.
As of Sunday, there were 33 new hospitalizations. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 275.
There were five new cases reported ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients in the previous 24 hours. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 25.
